For the past 15 years during the Islamic month of Ramadan, a local Muslim group has used the season to perform community outreach and spread its message of peace.
The Buffalo Chapter of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community will be holding its Interfaith Iftar from 5:45 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Masjid Mahdi Mosque at 9601 Colvin Blvd. in the Falls. Five different speakers representing Islam, Christianity, Judaism and Hinduism will talk about how the practice of fasting plays into their religions. Pakistani food will be served and henna body art will be offered for women.
The month of Ramadan, this year taking place from March 22 to April 21, is considered the holiest month of the year for Muslims, known for adults fasting from dawn to sunset as they build their spirituality, with meals eaten before the sun rises and after the sun sets.
Anas Mangla, the director of public relations for this chapter, said that they host this faith symposium to educate people on how the world’s major religions are similar and based on peace and love.
“Every event we do, we try to invite different faiths,” Mangla said, with other events they have done even inviting Native Americans and atheists to talk about their perspectives on spirituality. “We want to make sure we cover as much as possible.”
The event speakers include Nasir Khan of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Buffalo Chapter delivering opening remarks, Dr. Vijay Chakravarthy of the Hindu Cultural Society, Rabbi Ellen Franke of Temple Beth El of Niagara Falls, Apostle Garney Davis of Impacting Love Global Ministries and Imam Qasid Nasir Bhinder of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. Mangla said this draws anywhere between 100 and 200 people from all walks of life.
“I’ve had people come give me hugs and say they needed the positive vibes,” Mangla said. “Sometimes in the news, you’ll see faith against faith or see that one is pro-terrorism. We need to give each other a chance and tell each other we love each other.”
For Mangla and his wife Nasreen Akhtar, who both grew up in Niagara Falls and operate Aero Transportation and the Naz716 Business & Cultural Center, events like these and the faith organization have helped them get through any difficult times they experienced due to prejudice or racism. Its also a chance to educate people on how Muslims really are, encouraging attendees to come with an open mind.
“Any time you can give knowledge to people, it can help diminish any ill feelings of prejudice and racism out there,” Mangla said. “There have been times I defended Hinduism, Christianity, and Judaism by being part of this symposium that we do.”
