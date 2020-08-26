Mark Swogier knew he had to find a way to keep playing music for people even during a global pandemic.
His desire stemmed from his belief that music, as he puts it, has the power to bring “hearts and souls” together.
It’s a healthy attitude to have for the man who is known as “Musical Mark” and who serves as North Tonawanda’s official “Good Will Ambassador,” a moniker he carries with great pride wherever he goes.
“My music always kept in my blood,” Swogier said. “Once you have something in your blood, you can’t get it out.”
For a music lover and performer like Swogier, the pandemic has presented its share of challenges.
Long a staple on weekends at the farmers market in the Lumber City, the pandemic forced Swogier to take his accordion ‘on the road.’
Well, not the road specifically, more like the Erie Canal instead.
In recent weeks, with help from his good friend, John Stelianou, Swogier has been playing songs on his accordion while touring the canal near the Twin Cities. For a couple of hours, usually on Saturdays, Swogier cruises along the canal by boat, stopping to play for people at Remington Lofts Apartments, Remington Tavern and Seafood Exchange, The Dockside Bar & Grill, The Shores Waterfront Restaurant, Lumberjacks Patio Grill and wherever else they find a crowd that might want to hear a song or two.
“I just like the whole thing about it, the whole concept of being out there,” Swogier said of his new weekend routine. “There’s no Canal Fest this year. There’s no Gateway concerts this year. I thought I could lift some spirits with everybody that’s along the canal and they love it. They just love it.”
Swogier said he developed a love for music at an early age.
“Something that never ran away on me is my talent,” he said.
A Pendleton native, Swogier said he started playing piano when he was 10. He taught himself how to play several other instruments as he got older, including guitar, peddle string guitar, harmonica, keyboard and some violin.
For his 13th birthday, he got his first accordion, which he still has to this day.
“I was thinking ‘wow, I can play,’” Swogier said, recalling his first attempt at playing an instrument. “I thought to myself ‘I can use my talent to try to inspire other people in my family and my friends.’ It just always stayed in my blood ever since.”
Over the years, Swogier has played music during local events like Canal Fest as well as for private parties, offering a mix of varieties, including some country and, in a nod to the half-Polish in him, plenty of polka. He became a regular at the North Tonawanda Farmers Market where he entertained patrons until new public health guidelines prevented him from playing during the pandemic.
His presence at the market in prior years helped him earn the designation of the “Good Will Ambassador” of North Tonawanda. The day the common council approved the official proclamation - April 16, 2019 - is ingrained in his memory forever.
“I said ‘are you kidding me?’” Swogier recalled. “I would never have thought of it in a million years. It just came to life. It just made my life more enlightened and fulfilled and I took it from there.”
In addition to his Saturday canal tours, Swogier is staying busy during the pandemic by playing a regular series of one-hour livestream shows on his Facebook page, Mark Swogier, Self-Taught Musician. Swogier, who is also a second ward officer for the NT Neighborhood Watch, said he has also developed his own polka program called “Polka Fun.”
While the pandemic has changed his life a bit, there’s just no getting the music out of “Musical Mark.”
He says he intends to keep playing whenever he gets the chance because wants to keep giving something he thinks they need even more these days - a little bit of happiness and hope for the return of brighter, less-distant days.
“Everybody loves it,” he said. “It makes their day.”
Mark Scheer is the regional news director of the Niagara Gazette and the Lockport Union-Sun & Journal newspapers and a big fan of polka music generally. He can be reached by telephone at 716-282-2311, ext. 2250.
