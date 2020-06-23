As Western New York moves closer to Phase Four, possibly on June 30, several local museums are working on their plans for reopening.
The Niagara Frontier Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society is preparing to reopen the Railroad Museum of the Niagara Frontier, located at 111 Oliver St. in North Tonawanda. Once the museum has reopened, they will be adhering to the state and local safety measures. This will include enhanced cleaning procedures, all visitors and volunteers being required to wear masks, maintaining appropriate social distancing in all areas of the museum, and limiting the number of persons permitted inside the building at any given time.
“In place of the traditional volunteer docent-led tours of the museum’s displays, exhibits & historic railroad equipment, a printed guide will distributed to visitors describing what they will be viewing during their self-guided tour of the facility," Bruce B. Becker, the comptroller for the Niagara Frontier Chapter of the NRHS, said in a release. "While the museum is closed, the Niagara Frontier Chapter – NRHS is undertaking the installation of new handicapped access to the museum building, which will permit persons with limited mobility to safely enter the museum to view the many historical displays and exhibits, in addition to facilitating their participation in future museum-based events. This access project is expected be completed over the summer.”
Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center officials are also looking forward to Phase Four. Ally Spongr, the interim director and project director at the center, located on Depot Avenue W. with the Falls train station, said it will take a few days before reopening to get reacclimatized. Spongr added they are also working on getting the space prepared to abide by the state-mandated safety guidelines. She said they will have stations established to keep the social distancing guidelines going and to keep the capacity down as well.
Much like local grocery stores, they will have arrows indicating the mandated distance of six feet, to maintain proper social distancing. Along with this they are looking to bring their museum-based tours outside to engage with people. They are also developing their virtual program to allow people the same museum experience when the museum might be at capacity.
“We’ve been doing a little bit of testing on it,” Spongr said. “What we’re thinking of right now is we’re going to use the Zoom platform for that to groups who would like to take our tours. A college classroom, they can have their students log into the Zoom. There’s two different ways we are exploring right now. One of those ways is a presentation mode, where we’d basically have one of our staff be facilitating that. Perhaps it would be on site. Perhaps they would take visitors through the normal tour and introduce digital photos and videos of not only the space but also the plays at the.”
The other method would be to walk through the space with people participating online. Some challenges which have already been identified are considering the large amount of dialogue that makes up the tours. During the virtual tour, people will be able to ask questions through Zoom in a chat feature. While the museum was closed, there were challenges the staff faced by working through a digital platform.
The tour program will be undergoing some changes to reflect the current social climate. Spongr wants to make sure the Black Lives Matter protests in response to the murder of George Floyd, and the injustices African American people have faced at the hands of police are incorporated into the tours. She wants to ensure the staff is educated on what has been going on and has been looking to make sure the museum has a future beyond the pandemic.
“We’ve done our best, working with it,” Spongr said. “We worked on some of the things behind the scenes that we don’t get at when we’re busy engaging with visitors, most of the day. Some of our website work, building out our membership program, creating a point us out system. A lot of those tasks we’ve been working on and getting ideas for if we want to do things different, and what we want to focus on. Building and thinking out virtual programs long-term so we can look a year out and still be able to offer our story-time program or our curriculum for classrooms that teachers can access anywhere in the world, instead of Niagara Falls specifically.”
