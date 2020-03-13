Murder victim's mother testifies in cold case murder trial

LOCKPORT -- The phone rang between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Sept. 19, 1993.
Lorraine Steingasser awoke from her sleep and answered it.
"It was a male voice, but I could hear Stacie (Blazynski) in the background saying, 'Ask if Mandy's home,'" Steingasser recalled. "I said she wasn't and they hung up."
When Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek asked Steingasser how she knew, without checking, that her 17-year-old daughter wasn't home, she replied, "I knew she wasn't home because she didn't wake me up. I didn't have to look."
It was the first moment that Lorraine Steingasser knew that something was terribly wrong after her daughter and a friend had gone out the night before and failed to come back to the family's Greenwood Circle home in North Tonawanda, before midnight. It was the start of a five-week search for Mandy Steingasser.
Lorraine Steingasser was the first witness to take the stand Friday as testimony began in the murder trial of Joseph Belstadt. The North Tonawanda man is charged with a single count of second-degree murder in the disappearance and slaying of Mandy Steingasser.
Belstadt has pleaded not guilty to the murder charge and is free on $250,000 bail.
A jury of nine women and three men listened as Mandy's mom told them the rules for her teen daughter, when she went out, were, "She had to call me so I knew where she was and she had to wake me up when she got home."
While Mrs. Steingasser and her husband went out to dinner on the night of Sept. 18, 1993, Mandy and her friend, Stacie Blazynski, were also planning to go out "to see a band." Lorraine Steingasser fought back tears as she told the jury that she had called out to her daughter as she left and Mandy came to the top of a set of stairs.
"I said, 'I love you,'" Lorraine Steingasser said. "And (Mandy) said, 'I love you.'"
It was the last time she saw her daughter alive.
When Mandy didn't return home by the next morning, Lorraine Steingasser testified that she "got mad" and then began calling her daughter's friends, looking for her. No one had seen her except for Blazynski.
Blazynski said she and Mandy had separated after getting caught in a fight on Ironton Street the night before. Lorraine Steingasser filed a report with the North Tonawanda Police and continued to look for her daughter.
Lorraine Steingasser told the jury that after several days she reached out to the Buffalo office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
"Because the North Tonawanda police kept telling me she ran away," Steingasser said. "And I told them, she didn't run away. She would have called me and told me she ran away. I'm her mother. I knew something was wrong."
On October 25, Lorraine Steingasser said police called to tell her Mandy's body had been found near Bond Lake in Lewiston. They asked her for dental records because the body was so badly decomposed.
Blazynski followed Lorraine Steinagasser to the witness stand. She took the jury, step by step, through her final hours with Mandy, whom she called "my great friend, like a sister."
Though she was a year younger, and one grade behind Steingasser in school, Blazynski said they frequently spent time together, including sleepovers at Mandy's home. That was their plan on the night Mandy Steingasser disappeared.
The two friends went out with Blazynski's boyfriend, Brian Frank, and another older teen Wayne Mielcarek. In her testimony, Blazynski said Mielcarek bought Mandy a pocket bottle of Southern Comfort and the group went to an apartment in Riverside where they hung out and "drank and smoked marijuana."
The group then went to a Buffalo nightclub to see a band, but left when bouncers wouldn't let Steingasser and Blazynski into the club because they were too young. They returned to Mielcarek's apartment on Ironton Street in North Tonawanda before leaving to go to a nearby house party.
On the way to the house party, while walking down Ironton Street toward First Avenue, Mielcarek and Frank were attacked by a group of people who thought they had assaulted someone.
Steingasser and Blazynski ran to the corner of Ironton Street and Center Avenue to avoid the fight. But when Frank, who had been injured, called for the girls to come back, as police arrived on the scene, only Blazynski returned.
"Mandy said, 'No way. I'm not going back there,'" Blazynski said.
Steingasser continued to walk in the direction of the house party. It was the last time Blazynski saw her friend alive.
"She was walking, and I turned and walked away from her," Blazynski told the jury.
Blazynski said she and her boyfriend went back to Mielcarek's apartment, When Steingasser hadn't returned to the apartment by 2:20 a.m., Blazynski said she became frightened because her friend had never left her alone.
"I thought if she didn't come back, she could be at home," Blazynski said.
So she had Mielcarek make a phone call to Steingasser's home. When she heard Lorraine Steingasser answer, she told Mielcarek to hang up.
The next day, Lorraine Steingasser called her to say that Mandy was missing.
"I was scared that Mandy wasn't home," Blazynski said. "It was frightening, horrible. It was hard to describe. It was a long five weeks until they found her body."
Under cross-examination by defense attorney Michelle Bergevin, Blazynski pushed backed at a suggestion that Mandy had left the scene of the fight because she wanted to keep partying.
"She (Steingasser) said, 'I'm not going back there. They're (North Tonawanda police) gonna take us home,'" Bergevin said. "She didn't want to go home."
"She didn't want the police taking her home," Blazynski said.
Belstadt had quickly become the prime suspect for police in Steingasser's disappearance, after two witnesses said they saw Mandy getting into Belstadt’s car, shortly after she left her friends.
When detectives wanted to speak with him, after her disappearance, Belstadt was uncooperative. But Mielcarek, who followed Blazynski to the witness stand, said Belstadt, who he had known in high school, paid him a visit hours after Steingasser went missing.
"He just showed up, out of the blue," Mielcarek testified. "He was just asking me if I'd seen Mandy and that she was missing."
Mielcarek also said he gave Belstadt some advice.
"He said he gave (Steingasser) a ride that night (she disappeared)," Mielcarek said. "I told him to go to the police station."
In their opening statement of the trial, prosectors told the jury that Belstadt "knew way too much, way too soon" after Mandy Steingasser went missing. Mielcarek testified that he heard of Steingasser's disappearance, from Belstadt, before he received a call from Blazynski, telling him about it.
As testimony in the case concluded Friday afternoon, Niagara County Court Judge Sara Sheldon, who is presiding over the trial, announced that she had been informed that any trials, statewide, that are not already underway, would be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. She said the Belstadt trial should not be effected by that order.
"And I will do everything I can to keep the trial going, even if I have to quarantine this courtroom," Sheldon said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.