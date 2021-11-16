Murder, robbery suspects get lengthy sentences

LOCKPORT — They faced a possible maximum sentence of 130 years to life in prison.
On Tuesday, State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. sentenced Jonathan McEnnis and William Coleman to a combined 115 years to life behind bars.
In handing down the near maximum term, Kloch said “no one in Niagara Falls was safe” on the night of Thanksgiving Eve 2018, when McEnnis and Coleman were convicted of gunning down beloved South End shopkeeper Ahmad “Poppy” Alsaid as he sat in his Bridgeway Market store on Niagara Street.
A Niagara County Court jury had found McEnnis and Coleman guilty on 20 of the 22 counts they faced in an indictment that accused them of the Bridgeway Market homicide and robbery, as well as the armed robbery of a 7-Eleven convenience store a short time later and the robbery and shooting of a Falls man 11 days prior to their pre-Thanksgiving mayhem.
McEnnis, 36, of Keystone Avenue in Buffalo, continued to protest his innocence at the sentencing hearing. Coleman, 31, of Niagara Falls, declined to speak.
Their defense teams asked Kloch to set aside their convictions. The judge refused, saying that jurors told him, after the trial, that the evidence in the case against McEnnis and Coleman had been “overwhelming.”
“These sentences today send a strong message that my office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent crimes because victims like Poppy Alsaid deserve justice,” Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman said.
McEnnis and Coleman were each on parole at the time of Alsaid’s murder, after serving 10 years in prison on charges related to a violent robbery in Buffalo. Their attorneys vowed that both men would appeal their convictions.
The defense had claimed there was no physical evidence to tie McEnnis and Coleman to the crimes. But prosecutors countered with a high-tech multi-media presentation that mixed security camera videos with animated cell phone and geo-tracking data that they said linked McEnnis and Coleman to all three incidents for which they were charged.
Security camera video from a 68th Street home allowed police to identify a vehicle owned by McEnnis and then tie that vehicle to the crime scenes. Video from the 7-Eleven store showed hooded and masked hold-up men that appeared to match the body characteristics of McEnnis and Coleman.
And using the cell phone, geo-tracking data and captures from police license plate readers, EZ-Pass readers and Buffalo Police surveillance cameras, prosecutors traced McEnnis’ travel from his Buffalo home to Coleman’s Niagara Falls apartment, to the crime scenes and back.
“I want to acknowledge the outstanding efforts of the Niagara Falls Police Department and the assistance of the Niagara Intelligence and Crime Analysis Center,” Seaman said. “Their exemplary efforts allowed us to take these two very violent and dangerous individuals off the streets.”
