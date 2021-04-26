Niagara County By The Numbers: An interactive mural trail is the brainchild of Mike Weber of Niagara County Entertainment who thought it might be fun to not only chalk in the shapes and letters of a public mural, but to make 12 of these murals and set them up in each town, city and village of Niagara County making a “trail” for the young and old, local and visitor, to follow and be entertained.
To do this, Weber reached out to the artist community and enlisted the help of Natalie Brown of the Carnegie Art Center in North Tonawanda, to organize funding, as well as several artists throughout the county who are now being revealed on the project’s Facebook page.
One of those artists is Ninandré Bogue, who has been an artist since he was a child.
“When I was much younger, I went to a private school in Buffalo,” he said. “Then I went to Sweet Home where I majored in Fine Arts and Music, then I went to Buffalo State College for Fine Arts and in between those, I won a scholarship called the New York State Summer School for the Arts program”
Bogue reminisced about the six weeks he studied Fine Arts at Fredonia State University, and said that his words of advice for young artists is to take on as many workshops, apprenticeships, and projects as possible. What may just seem like some free time now, he said, will later develop as a skill to possess and open doors in the future.
“The murals I’ve done have all been on commission, so really the murals I painted was what the client wanted, my style is realism. I paint what can be seen and naturally understood,” Bogue said. “It’s also called representational art, so it represents something real. I’m good with all the other styles, but that’s my style.”
Bogue considers himself a professional artist and has a decorative paint business for Western New York. He will be painting the mural for the Village of Barker.
“This business is a family business. My wife works with me, and my son works with me – full time,” he said. “For over two decades, since 2000.”
Nikkie Milley said she originally heard about the project and thought it was great but didn’t see how she fit.
“Mike is amazing, his creativity is off the charts,” Milley said. “At the time I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m the right artist,’ but then I read an article and it’d been a few months since talking to him and I really wanted to be a part of it.”
Professionally, Milley was an interior decorator, but felt a little unhappy and wanted to do more creative endeavors. That’s when she discovered her niche as pet portrait artist.
“I started doing commission work, in the evenings,” she said. “It was about four years ago. I had no idea there was such a huge community for doing commissions of pet portraits. I started drawing people’s pets in the evening and working full time, and then I got to the point where I could stop doing that, and quit my full time and became a full time artist for four years now.”
Milley lives in Wilson today and said after living in the more art-centric areas of Buffalo and Kenmore, Niagara County was “crickets,” but she’s found a lot of support from Niagara Art Guild. She challenges younger artists to find the group that works for them, and while it may be scary to walk through that door, “You’ve got to just walk in.”
“Once you’re doing it and you stat to meet all these other artists and get yourself out in the art groups, it all just comes together,” she said. “And I guess that’s what happened. It just came together.”
Matt Duquette lives in Lockport, but he will be painting the mural in Royalton. Duquette is also the designer of all 12 of the murals.
“A few months ago I got contacted by Mike Weber, and he pitched the idea to me. He’d seen some of my work, I have an illustration and design company here in Lockport, and we have a few other murals around town,” Duquette said. “He liked my work and asked if I was interested, and I was totally on board because I think it’s a great idea.”
As a kid, Duquette said he was very shy and tended to sit in corners and draw, but stuck with it and went to New York City School of Visual Arts for an MFA.
“I moved back to Buffalo,” he said. “I worked for somebody for a couple years, then I met my wife and she said we could do this, and did some freelance works. Then I was doing more and more and I decided to just start our own business and see what happens. Here we are 13 years later and we’re still doing OK.”
Duquette said he and Mike did some research on the history and what’s popular now in each municipality and he tried to use a mix of each in the design of each mural.
“It’s like what you would describe to a friend who’s not from there. What’s the best things about that town or the things your enjoy the most without being too obvious,” Duquette said. “We had a list of 20 to 25 things in each town and I try to fill them in to the artwork somehow.”
Duquette grew up in Tonawanda and finds the landscape and the history of Niagara County to be amazing.
“I wouldn’t say i’m history buff, but at the same time there’s a lot of history,“ he said. “Just look at Youngstown, Fort Niagara or Lockport with the canal, there’s a lot going on there.”
“I think it’s a good project. It gives us a chance to interact with the community and celebrate the town and do something fun in the summer,” Duquette said.
Opportunities to donate to the project can be found by emailing info@carnegieartcenter.org.
The project has also been funded with a $1,500 NYS Decentralization grant facilitated by Art Services Incorporated.
