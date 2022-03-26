Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds WSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.