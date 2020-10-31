The Niagara Falls City Council has unanimously approved a contract that will allow Blue Cardinal Capital to take the first steps in its planned revitalization of the city's Main Street corridor.
The contract allows Blue Cardinal, and its construction partner Gilbane Building Co., to use a city-owned parking lot at 808 Cleveland Ave., to locate construction trailers that will be used by project management staff as they begin work on stabilizing a number of their properties.
In a request to the council, Mayor Robert Restaino wrote that "Gilbane wishes to locate 1 to 4 construction trailers (one will likely be a triple/quad) and park personal vehicles on the site. It anticipates locating no more than 20 people in the trailers that will be utilized as a base of operations and for project meetings."
"I think it's critical that before they renovate the buildings, they have to stabilize them," Restaino said after the contract approval.
The mayor said the contractor is likely to maintain the location of the trailers through the stabilization work and "most likely throughout the larger construction projects."
In June 2019, Blue Cardinal purchased more than two dozen properties in the city's Main Street business corridor in a $3.2 million deal with businessman Richard Hastings. Blue Cardinal, a binational firm with current property Buffalo, pools private equity investments to finance a portfolio of real estate assets and now has control of 38 downtown parcels of land that formerly belonged to Hastings and had fallen into disrepair.
Blue Cardinal had expected to conduct an extensive series of community engagement meetings over the summer to help hone their planning for the Main Street properties. However, the novel coronavirus pandemic disrupted those plans
Restaino said he and his community development team have been in regular contact with the developer through this period.
"We have a meeting every couple of weeks," the mayor said. "They have had to shift stuff as a result of the pandemic, but I have made them aware of how important I think this project is. I think once it's accomplished, it's a pretty exciting redevelopment of the Bridge District."
Efforts to reach Blue Cardinal's principals for comment on their plans were unsuccessful.
Bob Richardson, president of Blue Cardinal, had said previously that residents and business representatives from the Main Street area would be invited to participate in forums with the firm's team.
“A targeted approach to development will be extremely beneficial to businesses and neighborhood residents," Richardson said at the time, adding "concentrated investment in this neighborhood can turn it around, with attention and focus."
