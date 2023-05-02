Pinnacle Community Services is hosting its second annual Move for Mental Health Walk on Saturday, May 20 at 10 a.m. to raise awareness for mental health in the community. The event helps to raise awareness, reduce stigma and remove barriers for people affected by mental health conditions.
The 1 mile walk around Hyde Park is followed by a set-up of community vendors, as well as a series of mental health wellness workshops, including line dancing, breathing techniques, exercise practices and other activities. It's a family friendly event. Participants can connect to our participant fundraising portal, set a goal, share to their network and raise support for Pinnacle Community Services. Register for the walk at www.pinnaclecs.org/move/.
All proceeds will support community mental health through the Niagara County community. The CORE Care Management Program is one of Pinnacle’s programs that serves adults and children with mental health and other chronic illnesses. CORE’s supportive relationship with the people we serve helps them find the right care and services.
