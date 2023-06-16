The healthcare union representing Mount St. Mary’s hospital workers says it was not given much notice to upcoming structural changes.
Michele Jerge, the administrative organizer for the 1199SEIU, said Friday they were informed last week about the service cuts Mount St. Mary’s announced Monday. Catholic Health is sending surgery, maternity, dialysis and GI services to other hospitals, having the Lewiston location instead become a "neighborhood hospital."
The result would be similar to what is planned for the new Lockport Memorial Hospital. Imaging services at its 7300 Porter Road location are also being discontinued.
The 1199SEIU represents more than 400 Mount St. Mary’s workers, with around 100 of them to be displaced by the announced changes. The union contract with the hospital has language for options for employee transfers to different departments and keep their status, going to another Catholic Health facility, seek employment somewhere else, or take a layoff.
Jerge said they knew changes were coming for two months. The changes are being implemented after June 30.
“The community of Lewiston loves the hospital,” Jerge said, with plenty of surgical technicians living in the Lewiston area. “The employees there are community members and they love taking care of their neighbors.”
She said a reason offered by Catholic Health for the change was issues in securing an anesthesia service, something relied on for c-section deliveries and surgeries.
The services offered at Erie County Catholic Health hospitals would be in Centers of Excellence focusing on specific needs like stroke, cardiovascular, orthopedic, spine and women’s services.
Union officials said many of the nurses affected have 30 to 40 years of seniority. They would have to change their specialty for continuing their nursing career.
“After working for Catholic Health for 37 years, losing my job as a post surgical care nurse is heart wrenching,” said registered nurse Terri Ross. “We just found out that services at our hospital will be closing. Since my specialty is no longer here, I plan to take another position within Catholic Health which will require training and education. I’ll have to learn an entirely new position. After being in the same work area for the last 24 years, it will be challenging.”
In a statement the union released regarding these changes, vice-president for WNY hospitals Jim Scordato said that inadequate Medicaid funding rates in upstate New York means they will see more cuts to hospitals and healthcare services.
“The union will work to find our members jobs within their specialty, even if it’s outside the Catholic Health system,” Scordato said.
Still, Jerge said a lot of community members like the Catholic aspect and will have to go to a different community if they still want Catholic Health.
For any workers who find employment outside the Catholic Health system, there is no guarantee of receiving the same benefits in the union’s collective bargaining agreement, like regular raises and vacation time.
Mount St. Mary's Hospital President CJ Urlaub was unavailable to speak Friday. A spokesperson said local officials were preparing to open the temporary Lockport Emergency Department this weekend.
