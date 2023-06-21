Mount St. Mary’s president CJ Urlaub says planned changes to the hospital were a long time coming.
The Catholic Health facility in Lewiston announced last week that surgery, maternity, dialysis and GI services would be moved to Erie County hospitals starting this July. It is part of a transition into a neighborhood hospital for Mount St. Mary’s while “Centers of Excellence” are developed.
Urlaub said this became apparent during the COVID-19 pandemic, where wave after wave of the virus saw employees suffering from burnout and taking temporary or traveling positions for higher pay. That was when they started looking to adjust their inpatient beds while still recruiting new workers.
“It became clear that that was something that was not going to change for a number of years,” Urlaub said. “At the same time, people really did their best to stay away from hospitals during the pandemic, and we saw that continue.”
That resulted in a decline for inpatient care demand, but the demand for outpatient and ambulatory care accelerated, a trend happening across the United States.
These changes come as Catholic Health plans to open the new Lockport Memorial Hospital in September to replace Eastern Niagara, which closed on June 17. To accommodate patients until its opening, Mount St. Mary’s opened a temporary emergency room at 5875 S. Transit Road this weekend.
“We started exploring this neighborhood hospital concept and recognized that not only is it right for the eastern part of the county, it may well be the right approach for us on the western side,” Urlaub said.
The community hospital model Mount St. Mary’s will implement is drawn from established models in California, Texas and the Midwest. Staff visited a suburban Pittsburgh to learn about how the model serves smaller communities.
With the change to a neighborhood hospital model, Mount St. Mary’s can still handle up to 95% of patient needs. Urlaub added that 50% of Catholic Health’s Niagara County patients already receive inpatient care in Erie County.
Financial and demographic reasons also played a part. Like other hospital systems across the country, Catholic Health has struggled financially, with Buffalo Business First reporting it suffered a $175 million operating loss in 2022. The latest available tax filings for Mount St. Mary’s, for 2021, show an operating loss of $658,072. Urlaub attributes the hospital’s issues to a decline in revenue the cost of agency nurses and shifts in how patients seek care.
Niagara County has seen less babies born in it and the U.S. Census Bureau estimates since the 2020 census, the county lost 1,770 residents or 0.8% of its population.
“We’re still here,” Urlaub said, encouraging patients to continue coming to Mount St. Mary’s if critically ill so they can be evaluated at the ICU.
As part of its stroke care program, after a patient gets a CAT scan and after the stroke team looks at the images, only those who need treatment at a comprehensive stroke center get flown out from the hospital helipad. 70 to 75% of such patients they get can be treated quickly at Mount St. Mary’s.
Representatives from the SEIU, which represents more than 400 healthcare workers at Mount St. Mary’s, said nearly 100 workers will look for new job placements as a result of these changes. They previously told the Gazette they were informed about this the week before the announcement came.
Urlaub said they have been making offers to these employees to either stay or go to another Catholic Health hospital. The system has put a hold on filling open positions from the outside until these workers make a decision.
“Ideally, we would love them to stay,” Urlaub said.
Despite these changes, the hospital will still have a full service ER, its 69-bed Clearview Substance Use Treatment Center, wound care, stroke care, pharmacy, infusion services, a medical lab, outpatient rehab, and medical offices for primary care, cardiology, nephrology, endocrine, psych, neurology, and infectious disease.
The imaging center on Porter Road will have services relocated to the hospital. It will be converted into a patient services center where patients can get blood work and urine tests done.
Any patients who have surgery, GI, maternity, and dialysis appointments after July 1 are being notified to reschedule at another Catholic Health hospital.
With the investments Catholic Health is making in Niagara County, including in Lockport, Urlaub believes they are working to extend the care provided at there across the county.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.