While Mount St. Mary's Hospital is transitioning its Labor & Delivery services to Sisters of Charity Hospital beginning July 1, the Lewiston hospital is continuing to serve the healthcare needs of mothers and babies throughout Niagara County.
Mount St. Mary's offers a variety of outpatient OB/GYN services — including wellness visits, pre and postnatal care and GYN services — at its Center for Women in Lewiston and soon-to-be at the new Lockport Memorial Hospital opening in September.
"While we recognize this is an unexpected change for families who planned to deliver at Mount St. Mary's, we will continue to serve women and babies throughout our community, whether it be at our two hospital campuses in Niagara County, within our Catholic Health network, or through partnerships with other community providers," said CJ Urlaub, president of Mount St. Mary's Hospital.
One such partnership helps ensure babies born at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center get off to a healthy start. Through a contract between the two hospitals, Mount St. Mary's will continue to provide 24/7 pediatric coverage under the direction of Dr. Donald Pickhardt, who serves as chief of pediatrics for Catholic Health and Niagara Falls Memorial. Along with pediatrician Dr. Michael Zang and other pediatric providers from Catholic Health, all babies born at Niagara Falls Memorial receive needed pediatric care following delivery and pediatric wellness checks before they leave the hospital.
As Mount St. Mary's gears up for the opening of Lockport Memorial Hospital, it is filling another critical need in eastern Niagara County with the opening of a temporary emergency room at 5875 S. Transit Road, Lockport.
in Lockport. The 24/7, full-service emergency center is available to serve area families until Lockport Memorial opens in the fall. "The ER has been very well received by the local community and area EMS providers," Urlaub added. "Since opening our doors on Sunday, we've cared for nearly 200 patients."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.