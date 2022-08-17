Mount St. Marv’s Hospital and 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East worked through the evening to reach a tentative agreement just after 6:30 a.m. Wednesday on its contract covering three separate bargaining units.
The units represent more than 350 associates, including nurses, service and technical workers, and other professional staff.
Mount St. Marys Hospital has been negotiating with SEI since January. Both parties expressed shared goals to improve recruitment and retention of staff and worked together to reach a tentative agreement that provides market-competitive wages and benefits. The new agreement also includes an innovative staffing proposal to help recruit and retain more nurses and service, technical and clerical staff to address concerns brought on by the pandemic and the nationwide staffing shortage.
Over the past seven months, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital and SEI engaged in progressive negotiations that included respectful discussions, listening to the concerns and priorities of each side, and ultimately working together to reach an agreement that both parties are eager to send for ratification.
“We are pleased with the positive and collaborative relationship we have with SEI and worked hard to reach a tentative agreement both parties support,” said C Urlaub, president of Mt. St. Marv’s Hospital said. “This contract includes improved wages, robust staffing proposals, increased pension funding, and more. We are hopeful the enhancements we’ve made will help draw more staff to our hospital and retain our existing talented and compassionate care team.”
Recruitment and retention initiatives include sign-on and retention bonuses for graduate nurses and experienced RNs, and an enhanced RN referral bonus for Mount St. Mary’s associates who refer nurses to the hospital. In addition to wage increases, bonus pay is included as part the nursing contract, giving RNs the opportunity to earn other salary incentives in addition to their regular hourly and overtime rate.
SEI will soon announce member meetings to discuss the tentative agreement details further, answer questions and provide an opportunity for members to vote to ratify the new agreement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.