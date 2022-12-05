LEWISTON — Mount St. Mary’s Hospital has opened a new infusion center on its Military Road campus to provide outpatient infusion therapy services. The center, which is part of the Mount St. Mary’s surgery department, offers a variety of infusion services, including those for cancer treatment, rheumatology, endocrinology, OB/GYN, infectious disease and neurology.
Infusion therapy is a method of administering medications intravenously by using a needle or catheter inserted into a vein. In the hospital, infusion therapy is commonly used when a patient cannot take medications orally, or for treatments where an intravenous route is recommended to be more effective.
Deborah Holliday, RNC, BSN, director of patient care services, manages the newly remodeled center, which offers large recliner chairs and other amenities to make a patient’s stay more comfortable.
“When patients require multiple treatments over an extended period of time, their best option may be to have their infusions performed at a specialized center such as this,” Holliday said. “We are pleased to offer this service to the residents throughout Niagara County and beyond.”
For more information, call 716-298-2044.
