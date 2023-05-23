A motorcyclist was airlifted to a local hospital following a crash on Lockport Road in the Town of Wheatfield on Tuesday morning.
Emergency crews responded to Lockport Road, between Ward and Hoover roads, for a motor vehicle crash involving the motorcycle and a utility truck around 7:20 a.m.
The male motorcyclist was airlifted by Mercy Flight to the Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries. Reports from the scene indicated he suffered a head injury and possibly multiple broken bones.
The crash is currently under investigation.
