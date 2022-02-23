A motorcyclist died at the scene of a crash at Main and Market streets early Wednesday after police said they fled an attempted traffic stop.
According to New York State Police, troopers spotted a motorcyclist without registration or a helmet at Union and Washburn streets at 3:55 a.m. When they attempted the traffic stop, the motorcyclist fled at a high rate of speed. Troopers said they did not pursue, deeming it unsafe, State Police spokesman Trooper James O'Callaghan said. The lights on the patrol car were turned off, he added.
Minutes later, O'Callaghan said, the troopers came upon the crash scene. They attempted life-saving measures on the motorcyclist, who died at the scene.
O’Callaghan said the troopers were initially dispatched to assist Lockport Police Department with a possible shots fired incident, and were heading back to barracks when they observed the motorcyclist.
Lockport Police Chief Steve Abbott said the "shots fired" were determined to be fireworks.
The motorcyclist's name was withheld pending notification of family.
State Police say more information will be provided as the investigation continues.
The NYSP Collision Reconstruction Unit, Lockport Police Department and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted in this investigation.
