Niagara Falls firefighters were called to the 300 block of 70th Street around 9:50 p.m. Monday for a motor home fire.
Upon arrival, fire crews reported a fully involved motor home with fire extending to a nearby house.
Firefighters stretched multiple handlines to protect the house and extinguish the motor home. Thanks to the quick work by firefighters, damage to the house was limited, however, the motor home is a complete loss.
It was reported that the motor home was being occupied. No persons or pets were injured, according to reports from the scene.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.