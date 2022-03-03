LOCKPORT — A three-year-old missing persons case came to a close Wednesday with two children in the care of New Mexico child services and their mother taken into custody on two warrants by U.S. marshals.
Olivia Riford-Diarbakerly, 11, and Mason Riford, 3, were found safe in Albuquerque, New Mexico living under assumed names and in the care of their mother Katie Riford, 37. The children were reported missing on Feb. 16, 2019 and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office has been investigating their disappearance ever since.
Riford was taken into custody and charged with two-active warrants first-degree custodial interference, an E felony, as well as violating a family court order, an A misdemeanor.
Sheriff Michael Filicetti, District Attorney Brian Seaman and Captain Tracy Steen from the NCSO Criminal Bureau addressed reporters on Thursday.
Filicetti said that on Oct. 11, 2018, Peter Diarbakerly, father of both children, filed a Family Court petition for custody. Nov. 3, 2018 was the last time he’s seen them.
In February of 2019, Riford failed to appear at Family Court. Also in February, Olivia was taken out of school.
“On Feb. 15, 2019, Peter Diarbarkerly was granted full custody of Olivia and Mason by Niagara County Family Court,” Filicetti said. “Katie filed a written response which in part contained, ‘I’ve been forced into hiding.’ “
Upon obtaining an order to serve the court’s decision, sheriff's deouties searched for the children without success and also without cooperation from Riford’s family.
“Flash forwarding to March 2, 2022, using information that was obtained from the FBI and independently gathered by our CIB — our Criminal Investigation Bureau — we turned our attention to Albuquerque, New Mexico,” Filicetti said. “With further investigation, our Criminal Investigation Bureau, it was determined that Katie, Olivia and Mason were positively in that area.”
Filicetti noted that social media has blown up around this case and Facebook posts asserting that Diarbarkerly was an abusive father have been leveled.
“I would recommend you don’t get all your facts from Facebook,” he said, noting that when things started, “not going her way” in Family Court, Riford made allegations against Diarbarkerly and, “then just didn’t appear.”
Filicetti said that the three were living assumed names and the children were in the Albuquerque school district. The exact location was confirmed and the U.S. Marshal Service in Buffalo contacted their counterparts in Albuquerque. The three were found by the U.S. Marshal Task Force.
“I can only speculate that they went to New Mexico because it’s a very large school district,” Filicetti said. “It’s not required to prove who you are to register your kids into school or to get public assistance (in Albuquerque). She was able to stay under the radar by changing her name.”
Filicetti said it’s believed that the three were also being helped by other family members, some who live in that area, but that charges of aiding and abetting would be part of a later investigation.
“The family over here were very uncooperative, they weren’t very forthcoming with information and we do know there’s family that resides in that area and other parts of New Mexico,” he said. “We’re still looking into that to see what level of assistance was provided, but it’s very hard to believe that someone could do this on their own without some help.”
Diarbarkerly, who lives in Massachusetts, was given the news by Steen in a “very emotional” phone call. It is still being worked out on where the children will go, Filicetti said.
Diarbakerly reportedly was on his way to New Mexico to be reunited with Mason and Olivia.
In terms of the allegations of abuse, Steen said, there was nothing there.
“We did investigations about that and they were all unfounded,” she said of the allegations.
Riford's felony charge is defined as “taking a child under 16-years old from the lawful custody with intent to keep the child away permanently or for a protracted period of time and they take that child to another state,” from a press packet on the case. The maximum sentence for the felony is four-years and Riford is currently in the process of being extradited back to Niagara County.
The children are currently in the care of the Department of Children and Family Services in Albuquerque.
