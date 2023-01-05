Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C,I-Niagara) was joined by his daughter and granddaughters as he was sworn in by Niagara Falls Mayor Robert Restaino to serve his fourth term in the state Assembly on Monday.
Morinello said his tour in Vietnam as a combat soldier, along with his education, work experience as a lawyer and a judge and his community service as a resident, enables him to truly understand what it takes to continue representing his district in Niagara and Erie counties in the Assembly.
“I am very grateful to once again be elected to represent parts of Niagara and Erie counties in the Assembly. This session, I will be focused on lowering the cost of living for every resident in this state, along with rolling back dangerous bail reform laws that are releasing criminals back into our communities without any repercussions. I will also be focusing on rooting out corruption at all levels of our state government. Our constituents deserve transparency from state leaders. I look forward to getting back to Albany to work on real issues that matter to all New Yorkers,” Morinello said on Monday.
