Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (RC-Niagara Falls) attended a press conference Wednesday alongside colleagues in the Assembly Minority to discuss the migrant crisis.
Since the spring of last year, 61,000 migrants have been transported to New York City given its sanctuary city status. The lack of resources and infrastructure in New York City led the migrants to be relocated throughout New York state. The issue has now become a statewide crisis that has created a stir in local governments and declarations of State of Emergencies.
To address the migration crisis, solutions proposed by Assemblyman Ed Ra (R-Franklin Square), Assemblyman Mike Reilly (R,C-Staten Island), Assemblyman Brian Maher (R,C-Walden) and Assemblyman Matt Slater (R,C-Yorktown) would include:
● Requiring the governor to report every 30 days to the state Legislature on how state and federal $1 billion humanitarian aid for migrants is being used
● Prohibiting hotels from removing or canceling reservations for homeless veterans or active reservists for drill or duty in order to accept migrants.
● Prohibiting the use of schools, daycares and daycare centers or community-based organizations as shelters for migrants.
● Requiring migrants to register with the state of New York to assist with background checks and ensure better coordination of state agencies.
“New York has always been a place where we pride ourselves on the compassion we show our neighbors. We have a melting pot of cultures and diverse heritage. The poor planning of New York City has placed everyone in a tough predicament,” Morinello said. “Migrants are constantly being displaced and dispersed into communities. This situation has gotten as far as affecting the quality of care we treat our veterans and that is not ok. We need solutions more than ever.”
