Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello (R,C-Niagara Falls) applauded the clarification of the intent of the Concealed Carry Improvement Act (A.3005–C) as it pertains to exceptions for those who carry a weapon in sensitive locations.
The newly-defined exceptions include but are not limited to reenactors, those participating in military ceremonies, funerals and honor guards. With this clarification, honorable military forts such as Fort Niagara will be granted the exception.
“I am pleased to know that Fort Niagara, the oldest continuously occupied military site in North America, will be able to display their year-round, family-friendly historic events along with all historical landmarks,” Morinello said. “Fort Niagara is filled with rich history that is showcased through live reenactments that my constituents and I have embraced for decades. These events should continue to be supported in their entirety and any bill that diminishes them is taking away from history. With that being said, I am pleased Fort Niagara is able to remain an educational and historical landmark in its entirety.”
The change was part of the new state budget which included language that exempted those participating in historic reenactments, theatrical productions, museums that have firearms in their collections and military honor guards from the new gun laws.
The new law that went into effect this past Sept. 1 listed parks and government property among “sensitive” places where guns were not allowed. It included flintlock muskets and other historic muzzleloading firearms in its scope, which caused reenactors across the state to cancel some events last year.
Old Fort Niagara was one organization that sent letters to the state government urging them to exempt historic firearms, arguing that musket demonstrations are its most popular event and this would negatively impact the revenue it gets from programming.
