Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R,C-Niagara Falls) has been selected to serve on the Assembly Labor, Tourism, Veterans’ Affairs and Economic Development Committees. He will also be the ranking minority conference member on the Standing Committee on Codes. The Codes Committee evaluates issues and legislation regarding the state's criminal and civil justice systems.
“Crime is rising rapidly in our state, and it is more important than ever to stop cashless bail, less is more, anti-cop rhetoric and pro-criminal policies that are causing more and more New Yorkers to move out of the state. It’s time we start protecting the great residents of our state," Morinello said. "Thank you to Leader Will Barclay for appointing me to these committees. I look forward to overseeing how laws and justice system procedures are analyzed, amended and corrected if need be. I also look forward to working with members from both sides of the aisle in the hopes of making New York safe again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.