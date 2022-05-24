Morinello announces Assembly reelection bid

Assemblyman Angelo J. Morinello (R,C,I-Niagara Falls) has announced he's seeking reelection to the Assembly. Morinello has served the 145th District in the Assembly since 2016 and previously served as Niagara Falls City Court Judge from 2001 to 2015.
Morinello is a lifelong resident of Western New York, a retired judge and a Vietnam combat veteran. His experience as a judge, lawyer and veteran empower him to serve as an effective representative in Albany. He will continue to focus on maximizing state resources, restoring public safety and rebuilding the state’s economy, according to a release.
“It has been my honor to serve as the representative for the people of the 145th Assembly District," he said. "This district is where I grew up and where I made my home, its future is very important to me. It would be my privilege to continue to serve you because there is still so much more work to do.
“We have to address public safety; as crime is running rampant throughout our communities. I will continue to fight each day to repeal bail reform. It is time to focus on protecting victims rather than criminals. As a former judge, I understand the need to restore judicial discretion so judges can help make our communities safer.
Morinello said New York can make great strides by cutting taxes, rebuilding crippling infrastructure and repealing bail reform.
The Assembly seat is up for election this year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.