More than 40,000 votes cast in Niagara County so far

More than 40,000 voters have Election Day ballots have been cast so far, according to an official with the Niagara County Board of Elections.
Democratic Elections Commissioner Lora Allen said, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday, 43,357 people cast ballots during the general election. The county saw 66,941 people participate in early voting and Allen said there are 14,589 mail-in ballots as of Tuesday afternoon. The county has a total of 138,640 registered voters, placing the current voter turnout at about 58 percent.
Allen said no problems have been reported at any of the county polling sites and that election inspectors are "doing the best they can."
"It's busy," she added. "It's a good busy."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.