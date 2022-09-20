More than 200 participants took part in Saturday’s sixth annual Walk The Falls hosted by Create a Healthier Niagara Collaborative.
Participants could walk, run or bike the simple loop route, which began at the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center, followed the Niagara Gorge Trail to Niagara Falls State Park to the Aquarium of Niagara, and returned to the Heritage Center for completion.
“We’re so grateful to see everyone coming out this year,” said Evelyn Harris, co-chair and change agent with the Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. “Especially after everything we have been through during the past years, it’s continuously important for the community to come together and reconnect.
“It was amazing to see how many people came out and supported the walk and Niagara Falls,” added Cara Pellow-Scott, team member of Create a Healthier Niagara Falls Collaborative. “We are so grateful to all our sponsors, staff, and volunteers who made this event possible! We can’t wait to see everyone back for year seven!”
Sponsors for Walk the Falls 2022 included the Niagara Falls National Heritage Area and the Aquarium of Niagara. Niagara Falls Police Department, Niagara University, Askers’s Farm, and individual members of the community also supported the event.
