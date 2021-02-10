Niagara and Erie counties are estimated to receive more than $669 million in federal disaster relief under the American Rescue Plan, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26).
Municipalities throughout Niagara County would receive roughly $130 million. The city of Niagara Falls would receive the most aid in the county — $55 million under the plan. The county itself would receive $41 million.
The newly released data is provided by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is overseeing the state and local aid component of the bill.
“Over the last year, our communities have borne the brunt of costs and duties associated with responding to the pandemic and this work continues today,” Higgins said. “It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency. This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”
In addition to service cuts, in the absence of this federal aid, local homeowners and small businesses faced the prospect of substantial property tax hikes and other increases in local taxes and fees, which can now be mitigated or averted altogether.
President Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion for state and local governments with 60% dedicated to states and 40% for localities. Local governments nationwide will receive $130.2 billion divided evenly between cities, using a modified Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula, and counties based on population numbers.
New York state is estimated to receive $12.665 billion directly and New York municipalities are slated to receive an additional $10.64 billion.
Below is a breakdown of the federal funding Erie and Niagara counties are estimated to receive under the bill:
Municipality
Federal Aid - No Overlap
Federal Aid - All Overlap
Niagara County
$41,000,000
$41,000,000
City of Niagara Falls
$55,000,000
$55,000,000
City of North Tonawanda
$5,612,122
$6,746,036
City of Lockport
$3,775,784
$4,538,671
Town of Cambria
$1,064,145
$1,279,153
Town of Hartland
$738,748
$888,010
Town of Lewiston
$2,922,657
$3,513,172
Town of Lockport
$3,709,633
$4,459,154
Town of Newfane
$1,724,362
$2,072,765
Town of Niagara
$1,479,160
$1,778,020
Town of Pendleton
$1,254,653
$1,508,152
Town of Porter
$1,209,197
$1,453,512
Town of Royalton
$1,387,879
$1,668,296
Town of Somerset
$472,666
$568,167
Town of Wheatfield
$3,347,835
$4,024,255
Town of Wilson
$1,070,058
$1,286,260
Village of Barker
$93,868
$112,834
Village of Lewiston
$475,438
$571,498
Village of Middleport
$324,288
$389,809
Village of Wilson
$225,061
$270,534
Village of Youngstown
$349,048
$419,573
TOTAL NIAGARA COUNTY
$127,236,602
$133,547,871
Erie County
$180,000,000
$180,000,000
City of Buffalo
$324,000,000
$324,000,000
Town of Amherst
$14,000,000
$14,000,000
Town of Cheektowaga
$24,000,000
$24,000,000
Town of Hamburg
$10,000,000
$10,000,000
Town of Tonawanda
$39,000,000
$39,000,000
City of Tonawanda
$2,734,367
$3,286,838
City of Lackawanna
$3,283,162
$3,946,516
Town of Grand Island
$3,934,694
$4,729,688
Town of West Seneca
$8,375,130
$10,067,302
Village of Sloan
$656,706
$789,392
Village of Depew
$2,781,670
$3,343,699
Village of Williamsville
$967,321
$1,162,765
Village of Kenmore
$2,785,735
$3,348,586
Village of Akron
$60,977
$73,298
Town of Alden
$1,838,371
$2,209,809
Village of Alden
$473,775
$569,499
Village of Angola
$389,330
$467,993
Town of Aurora
$2,547,555
$3,062,281
Village of Blasdell
$490,774
$589,934
Town of Boston
$1,488,768
$1,789,570
Town of Brant
$379,907
$456,666
Town of Clarence
$6,031,387
$7,250,012
Town of Colden
$615,870
$740,305
Town of Collins
$1,193,306
$1,434,410
Town of Concord
$1,565,821
$1,882,191
Village of East Aurora
$1,145,078
$1,376,438
Town of Eden
$1,409,683
$1,694,505
Town of Elma
$2,171,344
$2,610,058
Town of Evans
$2,983,265
$3,586,025
Village of Gowanda
$478,394
$575,052
Village of Hamburg
$1,790,698
$2,152,503
Town of Holland
$619,381
$744,525
Town of Lancaster
$7,995,408
$9,610,858
Village of Lancaster
$1,869,599
$2,247,346
Town of Marilla
$995,038
$1,196,082
Town of Newstead
$1,606,842
$1,931,500
Town of North Collins
$644,326
$774,510
Village of North Collins
$221,920
$266,759
Town of Orchard Park
$5,458,016
$6,560,793
Village of Orchard Park
$580,392
$697,659
Town of Sardinia
$514,796
$618,809
Village of Springville
$790,671
$950,424
Town of Wales
$555,632
$667,896
TOTAL ERIE COUNTY
$542,000,000
$680,462,496
Erie & Niagara Counties Combined
$669,236,602
$814,010,367
*"No Overlap" calculations assume that, in some states, certain township and city governments have entirely distinct populations: "All Overlap" calculations assume those populations have maximum overlap.
