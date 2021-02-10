Biden

Niagara and Erie counties are estimated to receive more than $669 million in federal disaster relief under the American Rescue Plan, according to Congressman Brian Higgins (NY-26). 

Municipalities throughout Niagara County would receive roughly $130 million. The city of Niagara Falls would receive the most aid in the county — $55 million under the plan. The county itself would receive $41 million.

The newly released data is provided by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is overseeing the state and local aid component of the bill.

“Over the last year, our communities have borne the brunt of costs and duties associated with responding to the pandemic and this work continues today,” Higgins said.  “It is the responsibility of the federal government to provide states and regions with disaster relief during times of national emergency. This bill protects the jobs of those working on the front lines, provides necessary resources to maintain essential services and delivers for our communities.”

In addition to service cuts, in the absence of this federal aid, local homeowners and small businesses faced the prospect of substantial property tax hikes and other increases in local taxes and fees, which can now be mitigated or averted altogether. 

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan provides $350 billion for state and local governments with 60% dedicated to states and 40% for localities.  Local governments nationwide will receive $130.2 billion divided evenly between cities, using a modified Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) formula, and counties based on population numbers. 

New York state is estimated to receive $12.665 billion directly and New York municipalities are slated to receive an additional $10.64 billion. 

Below is a breakdown of the federal funding Erie and Niagara counties are estimated to receive under the bill:

Municipality

Federal Aid - No Overlap

Federal Aid - All Overlap

Niagara County

$41,000,000

$41,000,000

City of Niagara Falls

$55,000,000

$55,000,000

City of North Tonawanda

$5,612,122

$6,746,036

City of Lockport

$3,775,784

$4,538,671

Town of Cambria

$1,064,145

$1,279,153

Town of Hartland

$738,748

$888,010

Town of Lewiston

$2,922,657

$3,513,172

Town of Lockport

$3,709,633

$4,459,154

Town of Newfane

$1,724,362

$2,072,765

Town of Niagara

$1,479,160

$1,778,020

Town of Pendleton

$1,254,653

$1,508,152

Town of Porter

$1,209,197

$1,453,512

Town of Royalton

$1,387,879

$1,668,296

Town of Somerset

$472,666

$568,167

Town of Wheatfield

$3,347,835

$4,024,255

Town of Wilson

$1,070,058

$1,286,260

Village of Barker

$93,868

$112,834

Village of Lewiston

$475,438

$571,498

Village of Middleport

$324,288

$389,809

Village of Wilson

$225,061

$270,534

Village of Youngstown

$349,048

$419,573

TOTAL NIAGARA COUNTY

$127,236,602

$133,547,871

 

 

 

Erie County

$180,000,000

$180,000,000

City of Buffalo

$324,000,000

$324,000,000

Town of Amherst

$14,000,000

$14,000,000

Town of Cheektowaga

$24,000,000

$24,000,000

Town of Hamburg

$10,000,000

$10,000,000

Town of Tonawanda

$39,000,000

$39,000,000

City of Tonawanda

$2,734,367

$3,286,838

City of Lackawanna

$3,283,162

$3,946,516

Town of Grand Island

$3,934,694

$4,729,688

Town of West Seneca

$8,375,130

$10,067,302

Village of Sloan

$656,706

$789,392

Village of Depew

$2,781,670

$3,343,699

Village of Williamsville

$967,321

$1,162,765

Village of Kenmore

$2,785,735

$3,348,586

Village of Akron

$60,977

$73,298

Town of Alden

$1,838,371

$2,209,809

Village of Alden

$473,775

$569,499

Village of Angola

$389,330

$467,993

Town of Aurora

$2,547,555

$3,062,281

Village of Blasdell

$490,774

$589,934

Town of Boston

$1,488,768

$1,789,570

Town of Brant

$379,907

$456,666

Town of Clarence

$6,031,387

$7,250,012

Town of Colden

$615,870

$740,305

Town of Collins

$1,193,306

$1,434,410

Town of Concord

$1,565,821

$1,882,191

Village of East Aurora

$1,145,078

$1,376,438

Town of Eden

$1,409,683

$1,694,505

Town of Elma

$2,171,344

$2,610,058

Town of Evans

$2,983,265

$3,586,025

Village of Gowanda

$478,394

$575,052

Village of Hamburg

$1,790,698

$2,152,503

Town of Holland

$619,381

$744,525

Town of Lancaster

$7,995,408

$9,610,858

Village of Lancaster

$1,869,599

$2,247,346

Town of Marilla

$995,038

$1,196,082

Town of Newstead

$1,606,842

$1,931,500

Town of North Collins

$644,326

$774,510

Village of North Collins

$221,920

$266,759

Town of Orchard Park

$5,458,016

$6,560,793

Village of Orchard Park

$580,392

$697,659

Town of Sardinia

$514,796

$618,809

Village of Springville

$790,671

$950,424

Town of Wales

$555,632

$667,896

TOTAL ERIE COUNTY

$542,000,000

$680,462,496

 

 

 

Erie & Niagara Counties Combined

$669,236,602

$814,010,367

*"No Overlap" calculations assume that, in some states, certain township and city governments have entirely distinct populations: "All Overlap" calculations assume those populations have maximum overlap.

