ALBANY — Security was tightened around the New York state Capitol on Thursday and law enforcement officials around the state were focusing on potential threats even as they continued to track down people involved in last week's mob attack on the U.S. Congress.
The FBI warned several days ago that armed protests by violent Trump supporters were being planned in all 50 state capitals in the days leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.
On Thursday, the special agent in charge of the FBI's office in Albany, Thomas Relford, said the bureau was unaware of a specific threat on the state Capitol building.
But at a news conference with acting U.S Attorney for the Northern District of New York Antoinette Bacon, he said federal officials would retain a “heightened posture” through the inauguration Jan. 20, gathering intelligence and coordinating with other law enforcement agencies.
Concrete barricades have already been put in place to close off a portion of the street next to the Capitol. National Guard members were on site. Several officers, police vehicles and a police dog were stationed outside an entrance Thursday afternoon.
John Miller, the New York City police department’s deputy commissioner of intelligence and counterterrorism, said that the Joint-Terrorism Task Force is working to identify and arrest people who participated in the riots and live in the New York City area.
“This is a process that’s going to go on for some time, and I think there’s a great deal of determination here that however long it takes, however many leads, there are that they’re all going to be followed up,” Miller said.
Miller wouldn’t specify how many people in the region are being sought, saying the number “literally shifts everyday. So far it’s been shifting upwards.”
