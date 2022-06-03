Mooradian to challenge Morinello in Assembly's 145th District

For the first time in several election cycles, incumbent state Assemblyman Angelo Morinello (R-Niagara Falls) will face a Democratic challenger.
Doug Mooradian, a local businessman and Falls native, has announced that he will run as the endorsed Democrat for the 145th Assembly seat.
“Starting with my great grandparents, each generation of our family has served this community in some form or fashion and I have always strived to do the same,” Mooradian said. “This district is among one of the most unique in all of New York state, which can create both challenges and opportunities. I look forward to meeting with residents and hearing more about their needs and concerns.”
Mooradian is the son of Carl Mooradian, Niagara Falls' longest serving corporation counsel. His mother Kathy was a teacher with the Niagara Falls School District.
He resides in Wheatfield with his wife Jennifer and their two young sons.
For the last 20 years, Mooradian has worked as a business advisor in the field of health care. He has also been a community volunteer, who led fundraising efforts at both Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and the Niagara Falls Boys & Girls Club.
His business and charity fundraising led to his receiving the Emerging Leader Alumni Award from the Niagara Falls Education Foundation and being recognized on the Western New York Region's 40 Under 40 list by Buffalo Business First newspaper.
Mooradian said he believes that his professional experience would serve him well in the state Assembly.
"In elections, just like in business, competition is a good thing," he said in announcing his candidacy. "I firmly believe that it is time for our district to have a new voice going forward in Albany. The people deserve a representative who can work with (the Assembly's) majority (Democratic) leadership and who gives us a fighting chance at securing the funds we so desperately need, but so often miss out on.”
