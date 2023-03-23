TM Montante Development has new plans for developing the 500 block of Niagara Falls’ Third Street, this time into a new location for a Rochester-based social event space.
Called Radio Niagara, it would be a new location for a space called Radio Social. 500 Third Street will contain a ground floor restaurant, bar, and game space with a second story boutique hotel and conference space. 512 Third Street will contain a bowling lounge, restaurant and bar. The two buildings would be connected via a new outdoor patio and adjoining kitchen addition.
Montante Director of Development Byron DeLuke said they started talking with Radio Social owner Dan Morgenstern a few years ago about coming into the Western New York market. When Morgenstern was in the area last year touring sites, Montante took him up to Niagara Falls and he fell in love with the potential of the site.
“He feels that there’s a real opportunity there to bring back to life in a way that’s authentic, taps into the community, taps into what’s happening on Third, and brings a use in terms of the entertainment venue that that part of the city and downtown definitely needs during the offseason,” DeLuke said.
Documentation submitted to the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency stated it requests $942,609 of Cataract Funds for the project, with a total project cost of $6.43 million. DeLuke said they are working on securing the remaining project funding, with the documentation anticipating $2.85 million from bank financing, $1.42 million from cash/equity, $635,000 in additional public incentives and $562,500 in historic tax credits.
Of the listed project costs, nearly $4 million would be for new construction, $1.1 million would be for soft costs and fees, machinery/equipment and furniture/fixtures would each cost $587,500, and $150,000 is for property acquisition.
Construction would begin in 2024, with DeLuke anticipating it being a 12-month project. 29 jobs would be created at Radio Niagara.
“Redevelopment carries considerable risk due to the vacant and distressed nature of the buildings, and is projected to generate only a modest rate of return,” project documents state. “Further, the commercial market in Niagara Falls is unproven and the lack of pedestrian traffic at the site during non-tourist months will cause financial stress for Radio Niagara.”
The 500 3rd Street building was formerly the regional Niagara Mohawk headquarters while 512 3rd Street has a long history as a live music venue, most recently as the Ice House and also as the Imperial Garage. Since Montante Development was chosen by Empire State Development to find a new use for the properties, other options they looked at included a conference/event space for 500 3rd Street and a brewery at 512 3rd Street.
The two properties had previously received 10-year PILOT agreements, sales tax abatements, and mortgage recording tax abatements from the Niagara County IDA in June, totaling $456,971. DeLuke confirmed that those incentives would go toward this project.
Radio Social’s existing location in Rochester, which opened in 2017, is in a converted 42,000 square foot warehouse in the city’s arts district, which on top of its restaurant and bar includes 34 bowling lanes, lounge areas, a variety of indoor and outdoor games and event spaces for gatherings.
The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved the use of Cataract Tourism funds for this Radio Niagara project at this week’s meeting, with the fund’s committee supporting this as well, requesting that Montante come back to them in six months with an update on getting the remaining project funding. Mayor Robert Restaino lent his support to the project, with a statement of his saying that Radio Social is exactly the type of establishment his administration supports as it furthers its efforts on the redevelopment of Third Street.
The Cataract Tourism Fund was established to help foster tourism-driven economic development in downtown Niagara Falls, with its funding being fully reimbursable. The Montante documentation states this project will align with the fund’s goals since it creates a destination that will draw tourists, includes a mix of uses, and represents a combination of adaptive reuse of two existing, under-utilized buildings.
Despite not moving ahead with the projects that have been proposed there in the past, DeLuke said Montante is confident in this partnership and proposed use, given Radio Social in Rochester is already a success and feeling this use is perfectly tailored to this location.
“We’ve done a lot of work over the last number of years in the market to identify this potential use as a good use of the site,” DeLuke said. “Now there are a lot of challenges ahead of us.”
