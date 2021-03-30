Monroe County woman accuses Cuomo of unwanted kiss

ALBANY — A 55-year-old woman from the Rochester suburb of Greece said Monday Gov. Andrew Cuomo kissed her without permission in "a highly sexual manner" and called her "beautiful" in 2017 while visiting the flood-damaged community.
"I felt like he was coming on to me in my own home," the woman, Sherry Vill, recalled of an encounter for which she provided a photographic still image made from a video clip.
Vill's high-profile lawyer, Gloria Allred, said her client will cooperate with an ongoing state Attorney General's office investigation into multiple allegations of sexual harassment by women, including several former and current aides to the 63-year-old governor.
Allred, without elaborating, said Vill has no immediate plans to cooperate with a parallel impeachment inquiry being conducted by a law firm retained by the Democratic-controlled state Assembly.
Vill was holding her dog, a Yorkshire terrier, when Cuomo approached her and pulled her close to him while family members and a neighbor looked on. “While still holding one of my hands, he forcibly grabbed my face with his other big hand and kissed my cheek,” Vill said. She added: "I felt like I was being manhandled" by Cuomo.
A mother of three, Vill said she has been afraid of Cuomo "because of his power and position.
“I am still afraid of him, but I am no longer willing to remain silent," she added.
A lawyer retained by Cuomo to deal with sexual harassment charges, Rita Glavin, brushed off the new allegations, saying the governor routinely "has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past 40 years."
Glavin called attention to an array of online photographs taken the day of Cuomo's visit, showing him mingling with residents impacted by floods.
“During times of crisis, the governor has frequently sought to comfort New Yorkers with hugs and kisses," Glavin said in a statement. "As I have said before, the governor has greeted both men and women with hugs, a kiss on the cheek, forehead or hand for the past 40 years."
But Allred said that as a lawyer and an employer in charge of the state workforce, Cuomo should be well aware of the importance of respecting personal "boundaries" and should be certified as having receiving training in recognizing what constitutes sexual harassment.
One of the women who has previously made harassment allegations against Cuomo said an aide to the governor had certified Cuomo completed that training even though he had not performed the work. The Cuomo administration has denied that allegation.
Allred said Vill's son was taking video the day Cuomo kissed his mother, but later deleted the video. Before he did so, Vill's daughter took a still image from it and posted it on social media.
Vill, who spoke during a Zoom press conference arranged by Allred, did not take questions from reporters, and Allred said later Vill would not be responding to interview requests.
Vill said Cuomo made her "uncomfortable" when he arrived at her house. "I know the difference between an innocent gesture and a sexual one," Vill said, adding: "His actions were very overly sexual, highly inappropriate and disrespectful to me and my family."
"The whole thing was so strange and inappropriate and still makes me nervous and afraid because of his power and position,” Vill said
Senate Majority Leader and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, both former Cuomo allies, are calling on him to resign, as is Senate Democratic Leader Andrea Stewart Cousins and more than half of the members of the state Legislature.
However, Cuomo has vehemently asserted his innocence, emphatically stating he has no plans to yield to "cancel culture."
Doug Muzzio, a political science professor at Baruch College in New York City, said even if Cuomo is cleared of the numerous allegations and is exonerated by a separate probe involving the undercount of nursing home deaths amid the pandemic, his political career is coming to an end.
"I just don't see him going for the fourth term next year," Muzzio said. "You could stick a fork in him."
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI's Newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.