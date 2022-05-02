The Town of Niagara will host a Music Mania Monday Concert Series for the eighth time this year beginning Monday, June 27th.
We begin each Monday night from 6:30-7:15 p.m. with a local Western, NY band as an opening act followed by our headliner who takes the stage at 8 p.m.. (unless otherwise stated)
There is a wide variety of food vendors as well including, Viola’s Submarines, Soliday’s, Cowboy Popcorn, Tim Horton’s, The Town of Niagara Lion’s Club and more.
Seating is on a first come first serve basis,
Veterans Memorial Community Park is a smoke free venue
Coolers are permitted but subject to be searched (No outside alcohol permitted)
Only service dogs permitted in the park
Special thanks to our Premier Corporate sponsors; Niagara’s Choice Federal Credit Union, Joe Ceconni’s Chrysler Complex, Western NY Heroes, Republic Services, Covanta Environmental Services, Tim Hortons, Rich Entertainment Group and Scott Lawn Yard Inc.
