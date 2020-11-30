Moderna asking US, European regulators to OK its virus shots

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%.