Falls Mayor Robert Restaino announced Monday that Modern Disposal will conduct a special bulk pick-up in the city in the wake of recent heavy rainstorms.
The storms caused a large of amount of debris to collect in areas throughout the city.
The mayor is asking residents to gather up debris from the storm and put the items out with their regular trash on their normal pick-up day this week. Modern will then remove the items accordingly.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.