LEWISTON — Modern Disposal Services will begin providing automated waste collection Oct. 1 to Town of Porter residents under a new six-year agreement.
In recent weeks, Porter residents received 95-gallon waste carts from the town that will be emptied weekly at curbside into automated trucks.
Modern’s automation, chosen through the town’s bid process, is safer for truck operators, makes residential curbside areas tidier on collection days, and reduces animal and vermin access to waste. The new collection process also maximizes environmental friendliness because the trucks run on compressed natural gas, which also makes them quieter than diesel trucks.
If customers have questions about implementation or the variety of services offered, they can reach Modern’s Western New York-based customer service at 800-330-7107.
In addition to Porter, starting Jan. 1, Modern will supply the same services to Barker, Cambria, Middleport, Newfane, Pendleton and Somerset.
“We’re really excited about providing innovative collection services to Porter and, in a few months, to many more Niagara County residents,” said President/CEO Michael P. McInerney. “With the totes and automated trucks, we can maintain our commitment to the community by providing a cleaner and safer pickup process.”
Modern, a family-owned company founded here in 1964, is headquartered on Model City Road in Lewiston. In June, Modern announced it had taken over the Western New York facilities, many of the employees, and the equipment, of Phoenix, AZ-based Republic Services.
The move to automation and cart-based collections will require that large “bulk” items be collected quarterly. Under Modern’s agreement with Porter, residents may also drop off bulk waste twice per address each year at the Modern Landfill here.
Modern and Porter officials discussed the move to carts for some time, and both sides saw the fourth quarter of 2020 as the opportune time for the change to carts. With lower petroleum prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the town was able to save substantial money on the cost of the hard-plastic totes.
Modern has more than 750 employees in Western New York and Southern Ontario and some 400 trucks. Modern is a leading local recycler of mixed residential materials and handles collection and recycling for municipal waste.
With facilities in Model City, Blasdell and on Elk Street in Buffalo, along with operations in Niagara Falls and Smithville, Ont., the company has more than 14,000 commercial customers and 300,000 residential customers.
