Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Sunshine to start, then a few afternoon clouds. Expect widespread areas of smoke and haze, reducing visibility at times. High around 80F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by mostly cloudy skies and a few showers after midnight. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.