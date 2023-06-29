The Town of Lewiston can expect some changes in how refuse is collected and processed.
Modern Disposal Services announced it is looking into improving services and bringing automation to trash and recycling pickup, starting with the town it is based in.
CEO and President Michael McInerney and Vice-President Alan Davis said they’re taking a phased approach, over the next few months, to improving services. The goals are to enhance service and create a cleaner community by eliminating vermin issues and blowing trash.
“We want to be able to showcase the latest technology in our home base here in Lewiston,” McInerney said.
Currently, Modern Disposal services 5,170 homes in Lewiston with an average trash volume of 5,839 tons and recycling volume of 912 tons per year. The town provides 18-gallon recycling containers, all services are done on Monday, and residents can go to the Modern pop-up facility at its Pletcher Road landfill once a month for recycling.
“We’re looking to automate collection of waste in all communities,” Davis said, adding that the approach in each one will be based on what towns ask for.
In Lewiston, recycling collection will occur every week and two new options will be introduced for disposing of bulk items. The first phase is enhancing the recycling program. All homes will receive a 96-gallon recycling cart with a lid, or a 65-gallon cart for lower-volume customers. The recycling carts will be 50-percent funded from a state grant. Collection will be automated.
The second phase is expanding Modern Disposal’s bulk and trash services. This includes increasing community drop-off availability from one day a month to seven days a week, implementing a new concierge pickup for all bulk trash items, and accepting household hazardous wastes, such as electronics, pesticides, aerosols and batteries, at its landfill on a regular basis, instead of having an annual HHW drop-off event.
The third phase is automating trash services by utilizing trucks with arms that lift trash containers. More vehicles will be powered by compressed natural gas, as Modern looks into electric vehicles.
McInerney said automation would increase the amount of material recycled, from 12-15% up to 25-30%. The number of homes served will increase from 800 to 1,200 per day. Automation also will result in a 25% decrease in manpower, and those workers will be moved into other positions.
The final phase is implementing an organic collection service, which directs food waste to composters and digesters to reduce landfill waste. Participants will receive a 5-gallon receptacle and specialized collection vehicles will be used.
McInerney said as soon as the state grant agreement is in place, the new carts can be delivered in three to four weeks. Modern is aiming for a late August start for expanded services.
Town Supervisor Steve Broderick said the town board, at its next meeting, will authorize a contract so Modern can seek the state grant. The town will reimburse the company once the grant is awarded, he said.
Davis said Modern does not know the final cost since the final bid has not gone out yet.
