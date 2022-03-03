Model airplane site landing with the town

TOWN OF LOCKPORT — Town officials are looking to take ownership of another property on Day Road, this one adjacent to the north border of Day Road Park, which may be familiar to radio-controlled airplane enthusiasts and others as the Niagara County Model Plane Field.
The county had acquired the approximately 58 acres in 1962, but with no plans to develop it for recreational activities, offered it to the Town of Lockport after Supervisor Mark Crocker expressed an interest in the land.
The Niagara County Legislature voted to give the land to the Town on Feb. 15.
“My philosophy is any time you can get land adjacent to a town facility, we should take advantage of that,” Crocker said.
The supervisor added that the cost to the town was low – about $1,500 to survey it – and that while he does not have plans for developing anything more than placing more fill on the small, unpaved driveway and parking lot, the future holds possibilities.
“At this time we don’t have any plans to develop the property,” he said. “That could change in the future.”
Some considerations of the property is the presence of wetlands on the norther border which extend further south at the northwest corner. That area is a part of a large wooded area that Crocker said would remain natural. The southwestern corner will also see no development, presently, but is wetland free. Future plans could utilize that land without changing the nature of the model plane field.
"We could possibly expand the pathway that currently goes through Day Road Park," Crocker said. "We could set up some fields, baseball fields. Additional soccer fields. There’s all kinds of possible uses for this, but once again, anytime I have the ability to procure some land next to a town park, it would be advantageous to take it.”
The process to take ownership is still ongoing, Crocker said.
“The process is that the county makes a motion to deed it to the town (and) the town has accepted it,” he said. “Then it goes to the state Assembly for them to approve it. So, this year, this motion made by the county to deed it to us goes before the Assembly for them approve it.”
