The Windsong Mobile Mammography Screening Van will be at the Ransomville Fire Co. hall on Saturday, Oct. 31 to conduct breast cancer screening. Appointments must be scheduled with Windsong prior to the event.
“October is breast cancer awareness month so there is no better time for Niagara County to partner with Windsong to bring the mobile mammography screening van to our community,” Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh said. “We are trying to make it as easy as possible for women to get this test done, especially for those who may have been putting it off.”
Legislator Irene Myers stressed the importance of early testing. “This is very personal to me, as I am a breast cancer survivor who just had a mastectomy earlier this year," she said. "I know that early detection is the key to battling breast cancer, so please do not put off getting your mammogram. Breast cancer not only affects you, it affects your entire family, so make your health a priority for you and your family.”
The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Ransomville Fire Company, 2521 Youngstown-Lockport Road in Ransomville. To schedule an appointment, call Windsong at (716) 929-9494 or go to their website at www.windsongwny.com/radiology. Windsong’s Mobile Mammography Unit accepts all major insurances. However, if you do not have health insurance, you may be eligible for a mammogram at no cost to you. Call Windsong for further information.
