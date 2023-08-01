Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the City of Niagara Falls are teaming up to bring their lung cancer screening unit, Eddy, to the Niagara Falls community. Eddy, which stands for Early Detection Driven to You, is mobile lung cancer screening on wheels, aimed at making it easier for people to get screened, diagnosed, and treated.
The screening consists of a low-dose CT (computed tomography) scan which is similar to an x-ray. The quick and easy test is painless and takes no more than 30-seconds to complete.
Lung cancer is the leading cause of death in both men and women, causing more deaths than colorectal cancer, pancreatic, and breast cancer combines. Currently, only 6% of eligible New Yorkers have been screened for the disease. When treated early, survival rates are much more favorable. Awareness and early detection are the first step in saving lives.
Catch Eddy at the following locations across Niagara Falls from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.:
• Today through Thursday — LaSalle Senior Center, 9501 Colvin Blvd.
• Sept. 5-7 — John A Duke Senior Center, 1201 Hyde Park Blvd.
• Sept. 12-14 — Doris Jones Family Resource Building, 3001 9th St.
To Learn more about Eddy, screening eligibility and to fill out an assessment form, visit roswellpark.org/eddy or call 1-800-ROSWELL.
