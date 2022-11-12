ALBANY — At a time when some GOP enthusiasts and conservative commentators argue it’s in the best interest of Republicans to cut ties with Donald Trump, Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Saratoga, says the former President has her support should he seek the White House in 2024.
Stefanik, who at 38 is fresh from winning a fifth term in Congress, has maintained her loyalty to Trump since he left the Oval Office in January 2021 just days after a tumultuous protest at which angry Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.
Trump is slated to make his intentions known that he will run for the White House on Tuesday at his Mar-A-Lago estate in Florida.
In a pre-emptive move, Stefanik declared she fully supports his plan to win a second term in the Oval Office.
Her decision to back Trump early comes at a time when she is expected to keep a leadership post within the House GOP conference if the Republicans end up securing control of the lower chamber in January. The battle of the House is still playing out due to ballot counting continuing in several states.
Stefanik’s spokesman, Alex DeGrasse, said Stefanik supports Rep. Kevin McCarthy, currently the House minority leader, to be speaker of the house come January, if Republicans do take control.
Jason Miller, a veteran advisor to Trump, told another former Trump White House official, Steve Bannon, on his radio show Friday that Trump will declare his intentions to run for the presidency on Tuesday, adding that it will be a “very professional, very buttoned announcement.”
Stefanik, while a consistent supporter of Trump, may be inviting some risk to her own future by siding with the most controversial figure in national politics at a time when other GOP politicians, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, have shown an interest in seeking the presidency.
Former Gov. George Pataki, the last Republican to win a statewide race in New York, told a Fox News interviewer this week he wishes Trump “would ride off into the sunset.”
Pataki, who never lost a general election in New York, also predicted that if DeSantis and Trump face off in a primary election, the former “would blow him away.
The former vice chairman of the state GOP, Ray Scollin of Saranac Lake, has been a Stefanik supporter since she launched her first campaign in 2014.
But Scollin said he believes his party would be better off without Trump in the mix, noting he hopes Stefanik decides to snip her ties to him.
“I’m no longer going to sit quietly on the sidelines and not vocally oppose this egotistical guy who has torn apart my party,” Scollin said. “He doesn’t represent the values of my party. If you disagree with him, or you don’t cater to him, he calls you a R.I.N.O (Republican In Name Only). He calls you a loser and he calls you second rate. He’s like a child.”
Trump, a native of New York City, has plenty of supporters within the state GOP. In a Western New York congressional race, Trump’s endorsement was welcomed by Nick Langworthy, the state GOP party boss who was elected to the House this week.
Assemblyman Chris Tague, the Schoharie County GOP chairman, said Stefanik, now chair of the House Republican Conference, has a close alliance with Trump. “She has been very loyal to President Trump and President Trump has been loyal to her, and loyalty is something that is very important,” Tague said.
Trump also held a fundraiser for Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Long Island Republican defeated this week in the governor’s race by Gov. Kathy Hochul. Her campaign repeatedly bashed Zeldin during the race for being a Trump ally who objected to the results of 2020 elections in two states won by President Joe Biden.
Stefanik, in explaining her decision to back Trump now, said in a statement: “It is time for Republicans to unite around the most popular Republican in America, who has a proven track record of conservative governance. Poll after poll shows that President Trump would defeat any Republican challenger by massive margins, and would beat Joe Biden if the election were held today. President Trump has always put America First, and I look forward to supporting him so we can save America.”
By striking a pro-Trump posture now, Stefanik is showing confidence and strength at a time when she is preparing for an even more influential leadership role, said Hank Sheinkopf, a Democratic campaign strategist.
“If she appears weak, she would endanger herself within her own conference,” Sheinkopf said, adding there is plenty of time for Stefanik to recalibrate should Trump slump in Republican polls. “It’s a long time until the convention in 2024,” Sheinkopf noted.
To take the House majority, a party has to have won at least 218 seats. With counts still underway in several states, the Washington Post and NBC News both project the GOP to end up with 220 members, give or take up to seven seats. What the final outcome will be remained a matter of speculation Friday night.
Tom Doherty, a New York political consultant who left the Republican Party to become an independent following the Jan. 6, 2021 riot, said Stefanik has made a calculation that “in terms of the House leadership, it helps to be for Trump.”
He said Stefanik could also be putting herself in position to be chosen as Trump’s running mate should Trump capture the GOP nomination in 2024. But such a scenario may be a tall order since it is unlikely Trump could take New York, even with Stefanik as his running mate, Doherty said.
He said it’s unlikely Stefanik has any desire to run for a state government position and instead has set her sights on national office. “You’ve got to give her credit,” Doherty said. “She’s come a very long way in a short period of time.”
Noting it is too early to project the field of candidates for the 2024 presidential race, John Faso, a former Republican congressman from Columbia County, noted Trump was in the corner of several candidates who ended up losing their races this week.
“The failure of those candidates to win should send a message,” Faso said.
Former House Speaker Paul Ryan also believes the GOP would be better off with Trump staying on the sidelines.
“I think Donald Trump gives us problems, politically,” Ryan told a Milwaukee television station “We lost the House, the Senate and the White House in two years when Trump was on the ballot, or in office.”
Trump had grown accustomed to receiving favorable press from three conservative news outlets owned by media tycoon Rupert Murdoch, Fox News, the Wall Street Journal and the New York Post. But each turned critical of him following the midterm election, with the Post depicting the former president as Humpty Dumpty in a front page cartoon.
Trump responded to the Fox News criticism by writing on the social media platform Truth Social: “For me, Fox News was always gone, even in 2015-16 when I began ‘my journey.’” But now they’re really gone. Such an opportunity for another media outlet to make an absolute fortune, and do good for America.‘‘
Trump has also been warning DeSantis, a Republican who won re-election this week, implying he will reveal damaging information about his possible rival for the GOP nomination.
Last week, Trump labeled DeSantis as “Ron DeSanctimonious.” DeSantis has refrained from firing back at the former president.
