Mistrial declared in Steingasser case

A mistrial has been declared in the Mandy Steingasser cold case murder trial.
Michele Bergevin, defense attorney for Joseph Belstadt, the North Tonawanda man accused of murdering Steingasser, moved for the mistrial during proceedings on Monday. Prosecutors did not oppose the motion and Judge Sara Sheldon granted the mistrial.
Belstadt is charged with a single count of second-degree murder in the disappearance and slaying of Steingasser.
No new trial date has been set.
This is a developing story. The newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
