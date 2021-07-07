I moved to Niagara Falls from Buffalo with my partner in October 2017. I gave our realtor several conditions to be met in the search for our new home. I will not bore you by listing them, but the one criterion I could not live without was a walkable proximity to a pedestrian/bicycle path and a park with a lot of trees. Green spaces are my happy places.
We settled on a home in DeVeaux. My daily Niagara Gorge Trail system adventures included the Niagara Gorge Rim Trail, Whirlpool Rapids Trail and Devil’s Hole Trail. However, my favorite became the Great Gorge Railway Trail at Whirlpool and Ontario streets. The trail is easy for visiting friends and family that are novice hikers. The overlooks along the trail present captivating views of the Whirlpool Rapids, Whirlpool Bridge, Rainbow Bridge, Maid of the Mist docks, and Horseshoe Falls. The Great Gorge Railway Trail also had a lot of trees. Lots and lots of trees.
In 2018, the Western New York Land Conservancy began the Restore the Gorge project on my favorite trail, scoring hundreds of Norway maples and other invasive trees with saw-blade markings for removal. Seeing so many notched trees was truly shocking. I could hardly believe it! I also did not have enough information to understand it.
I attended Restore the Gorge community meetings and eventually became a member of the Niagara Gorge Advisory Committee which supplied an opportunity to learn more about the invasive characteristics of the invasive Norway maple. I will be honest; I had a hard time imagining what the result of felling so many trees would be. Over the next couple of years, I attended presentations on the progress of the project. I had to trust the conservationists and hope for the best.
Norway maples, which have shallow roots, create an abundance of shade but the shade prohibits the growth of grasses and native plants. The Norway maple invasiveness also interferes insect diversity and reproduction which affects the availability of food sources for birds and other wildlife. Norway Maples do more harm than good.
Well, the Norway maple removal is complete, and the results are amazing. The Great Gorge Railway Trail is genuinely great! I could really see the results on my first Great Gorge Railway Trail hike in April of this year. Plenty of sugar maples and other non-invasive tree species still occupy the gorge slope and plenty of native and non-invasive seedlings have been planted. Native plants seemingly regenerated almost at once. Elderberry, White Aster, Purple Aster, various types of dogwoods and other wildflowers now inhabit the gorge. Much more sunlight filters onto the trail, making it easier to see the trail and surrounding beauty.
I still like to hike the gorge upriver from the Whirlpool Rapids Trail to the Flats or down river to Devil’s Hole. However, the Great Gorge Railway Trail is more exquisite now than in 2018. I walk the trail almost every day and I notice something new and spectacular each time. More butterflies. More vibrant colors. More chipmunks! The Restore the Gorge project has enhanced the natural splendor of the gorge. See it for yourself. You will not miss the forest for the trees.
Sharon Bailey will be writing periodically for the Gazette about the Western New York Land Conservancy’s “Restore the Gorge” program.
