MIDDLEPORT — An elderly woman reported missing Wednesday was found dead on Thursday, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office announced.
Diane Harvey, 82, was last seen about 9 a.m. Wednesday. The sheriff's office put out a call for tips on her whereabouts, indicating Harvey had Alzheimer's disease.
Shortly after noon today, the sheriff's Criminal Investigation Bureau issued an update indicating first responders found Harvey Thursday morning in the immediate area where she had last been seen.
"This was not the outcome anyone was hoping for," the updated advisory stated. "We would like to thank everyone that assisted in the search. We extend our condolences to her family."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.