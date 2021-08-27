Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church held a celebration last weekend in honor of Bishop Silvester Beaman.
Beaman is off to serve the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Africa after nearly 30 years at Bethel AME Church in Wilmington, Del.
He wouldn’t have grown to be the mighty oak he is if it hadn’t been for the acorn planted in his formative years in Niagara Falls.
“I was born and raised in the church,” he said at his mother-in-law’s home on Calumet Avenue. “The church played an integral part in my total formation process. At the age of 14 I started feeling a pressure on my heart that I thought was the hand of God.”
He followed that guidance to Wilberforce University, in Wilberforce, Ohio. The A.M.E.-affiliated institution is a historical black university in Ohio and the oldest of its kind.
Beaman was among 30 candidates campaigning for four seats over four years. There are 21 Bishops in the church. Beaman was one of four to win election. He traveled to Europe as well as making 16 trips to Africa as part of his campaign.
Wilmington has been home for 28 years for the son of Twynette Beaman, a single parent who raised five brothers and three sisters.
“She was a hero of mine,” he said of his mother. “I grew up all over Niagara Falls, the south end, the north end, the south end and then Unity Park.”
There was a constant, family and church.
“He is a child of the church,” Rosemary Bass Mims of Zion AME explained. “This is my church my whole life. It is a blessing from above. He grew up here with my brothers. This is a family-oriented church. He was at my mother’s table with us.”
Bass Mims points to him as a shining star.
“Something good does come out of Niagara Falls,” she said. “He is a hero to my grandson who is a Niagara Falls Firefighter (Earl Bass.) We are all family.”
Many successful people have risen from the same Niagara Falls roots as he did, Beaman said as he gestured, explaining the large families who once lived nearby and how each embraced success and so many moved away as blue collar families often turned out white collar, college educated professionals for the next generation.
Of course, for Beaman, it's not just being Bishop that brought him notoriety but a visit shortly after he was called to Bethel.
Then-Senator Joseph R. Biden came to visit.
“He came to a church event because he wanted to meet the new pastor,” Beaman said. “Once he meets you, you are always a friend.”
For Beaman, that relationship led to others, for example, becoming tight with the late Beau Biden, helping him campaign for Delaware Attorney General and, tragically, having to take part in his the younger Biden's funeral service.
The relationship with the future President continued to tighten.
“I campaigned with him as did my whole family,” Beaman said. “We were there as his guests on the night he was nominated.”
He also was asked to give the Benediction for the Inauguration.
Beaman, an early riser, was in bed in his pajamas at 9 p.m. on the first Sunday in November when the President-elect called and asked what he was doing ion January 20.
“I said ‘Whatever you want’ Mr. President,” Beaman said. Beaman said he rises at 5:30 daily to attend prayed service at 6 a.m.
He and his wife and high school sweetheart, Renee Palmore Beaman have 2 daughters, 2 sons-in-law, 3 grandchildren and one on the way. Renee is successful in her own right as director of Delaware State Health Services, a cabinet level human resources job answering to the governor.
Renee and Silvester met in kindergarten, started dating at 14 and 15 and have been together through college, graduate school and life.
Beaman has some thoughts on the state of Niagara Falls as well.
“Poverty is violence,” he said. “It is connected and systemic. If you look at Niagara Falls, there is still opportunity. There is hope.”
He will begin his role as Bishop spending three years in Capetown, South Africa, also serving Angola and Namibia.
There may have been something in the water at Wilberforce as well. He is the fourth member of the Class of 1982 to make it to AME Bishop, including Wilfred J. Messiah, Michael L. Mitchell and Stafford N.J. Whicker. All were elected at different times.
For Beaman, in Niagara Falls, in life and in church there is a common thread.
“Be a neighbor in the neighborhood,” he said. "Make a difference in the lives of people who are hurting but need to be hopeful.”
He closed with a story from the Gospel of John about when Jesus healed a paralyzed man in the pool at Bethesda. He did it right there, where the man was, rather than suggesting bringing him to a different place.
For Beaman, therein lies a parallel for healing cities from within, whether in Lockport or Niagara Falls, the best thing he sees is to meet the hurting who need hope where they are rather than where we want them to be.
