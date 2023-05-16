Niagara Falls Redevelopment has registered as a lobbyist with the state.
The company, which owns the 10 acres of land Mayor Robert Restaino’s administration has targeted for the development of a $150 million events campus known as Centennial Park, has notified a state oversight agency that it is now lobbying on its own behalf in New York.
A notice filed by NFR on April 6 with the State Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government indicates that the company planned to start its own lobbying activities on April 10. The notice sets a termination date — that is the last date lobbying activities have been authorized — of Dec. 31, 2024.
The website for the state’s ethics and lobbying commission identifies the subjects to be lobbied by NFR as “miscellaneous business — general.” Under a section identified as “lobbying focuses,” the website notes that NFR’s activities will involve a municipal bill and a state bill related to “matters affecting the redevelopment of Niagara Falls, N.Y.”
The notice lists “anticipated compensation to be paid specifically for lobbying services” between $5,000 and $10,000 annually. It is signed by NFR’s Executive Vice President Roger Trevino.
“Other services, in addition to lobbying, will be provided by the individuals authorized to lobby,” the notice reads.
NFR is owned by New York City banker and real estate developer Howard Milstein and his brother, Edward. The company and various affiliates acquired more than 140 acres of land within a development territory bordered by John B. Daly and Rainbow boulevards, Portage Road and Niagara Street under a Master Redevelopment agreement struck with the city in 1997.
The firm and one of its affiliates, a company called Blue Apple, are currently engaged in a legal fight with the City of Niagara Falls over 10 acres of its property located off John B. Daly Boulevard at the intersection of 10th and Falls streets. Restaino’s administration has initiated proceedings to acquire the property, through a legal process known as eminent domain, for the purposes of using the property as the site for Centennial Park.
NFR publicly announced that it plans to build a $1.5 billion data center in the same area as part of a partnership with a Canadian firm called Urbacon.
Lobbying by definition involves the act of lawfully attempting to influence the actions, policies or decisions of government officials, most often legislators or members of regulatory agencies. Private businesses and governmental entities like the Falls often hire lobbyists or lobbying firms in an effort to secure funding or push through legislation in Albany or Washington, D.C.
While NFR is headquartered in the City of Niagara Falls, the company’s lobbying notice identifies its address as 28 Liberty Ship Way, Suite No. 2815, Sausalito, California.
The address and an accompanying telephone number are the same ones listed on a website for Politicom Law, which identifies itself as a “bipartisan political law practice” that provides “businesses, trade associations, non-profits and individuals with timely, concise legal counsel on complex legal issues involving lobbying regulations, campaign finance laws, “pay-to-play” restrictions, governmental gifting and ethics rules.”
Politicom Law has been the subject of published reports tying it to a political action committee funded by the ride-sharing giant Lyft as part of its efforts to re-classify drivers as independent contractors in Illinois.
The Chicago Reader reported that a PAC called Illinoisans for Independent Work, established in June 2020, listed its address as the office of California-based Politicom Law, which the report describes as specializing in “political compliance law.”
NFR spokesperson James Haggerty said Politicom Law is serving as a legal consultant on lobbying matters for NFR. He noted that Politicom Law is not a lobbying firm and they do no lobbying on behalf of NFR or any other clients.
They are a specialist law firm that ensures clients stay in compliance with lobbying and political laws at the state and federal level. NFR sought their legal advice related to the eminent domain issue. Although eminent domain is a legal matter, NFR wanted to ensure it was in compliance with all relevant laws,” Haggerty said.
NFR is not alone in getting into the lobbying arena where development in Niagara Falls is concerned.
Since March 2022, the City of Niagara Falls has retained its own lobbying firm, Bolton St. John’s, as part of its effort to secure support and financing out of Albany for Centennial Park.
A message left with Darrin Lim, a partner and co-founder of Politicom Law was not returned as of press time on Monday.
