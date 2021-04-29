MIDDLEPORT — FMC Corporation is taking over remediation work from the state in areas adjacent to its Niagara Street plant this year.
The work includes: demolition of structures on five industrial / commercial parcels previously affiliated with the Norco operation on Elizabeth Street and Cemetery Street, and soil remediation on those plots; soil remediation at two residential properties at the south end of South Vernon Street and on Telegraph Road; replacement of the storm sewer across North Main Street and Sleeper Street; and soil sampling and tilling pilot tests on two properties, a large farm east of the FMC facility and a large vacant plot on State Street.
FMC is scheduled to begin remedial activities in May and plans to continue the work through November or December, weather permitting.
FMC is taking over arsenic removal work from the state Department of Environmental Conservation per a 2019 Order on Consent and Administrative Settlement. Using contractors, the company is implementing the DEC's selected remediation plan for Operable Units 2 and 5.
The company is under a longstanding federal order to foot the bill for cleanup of contamination in and around the village resulting from its manufacture of pesticides and herbicides between the 1920s and the mid 1980s.
To view cleanup project documents, including environmental and health assessment summaries, go online to: www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/96987.html or www.fmc-middleport.com, or visit Royalton Hartland Community Library.
