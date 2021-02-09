Michigan Avenue shooting probed

A brawl among "several girls" in the 2200 block of Michigan Avenue at 6 p.m. Monday led to an eruption of gunfire that left a Falls man seriously wounded
Patrol officers said they responded to reports of "shots fired" and "people fighting in the middle of the street" and arrived to find neighbors outside "yelling and pointing" at people on the front porch of a Michigan Avenue home.
As officers tried to investigate what was happening, multiple individuals told them that they had been "feuding" with at least three women over an incident that happened several days ago. In that incident, the individuals told police, one of the women pepper-sprayed a person.
One of the individuals told police that they had "messaged these females" to come to her house to fight on Monday.
Witnesses told police that when the women responded to the invitation to fight at the Michigan Avenue home, they arrived with two other people, including a man in his 20s. That group arrived at the scene in a white SUV.
As the individuals and the women began to fight in the middle of the street, witnesses told police that gunshots rang out and people began to scatter. One group fled in the white SUV while others ran to the Michigan Avenue home.
Some of the altercation may have been captured on video by nearby home security cameras.
Officers said they were advised by police dispatchers that a gunshot victim had been brought to the emergency room at Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center. The victim was identified as the man in his 20s from the Michigan Avenue shooting scene.
An officer at the hospital said the victim appeared to have been "shot several times" and was being transported to the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo for treatment. Investigators indicated the victim had been shot twice, once in the chest and once in the leg.
Officers spoke to another witness at Memorial who told they believed that the shooting "happen(ed) on accident."
Late Tuesday, investigators indicated that the victim is expected to survive his wounds.
