Michael's last day at the salon

Michael Gamboian didn't plan on being a hair stylist for his entire career.
But when he got out of the Army after serving as a medic during the Vietnam War, he walked into a beauty school in downtown Buffalo, took a headcount and saw there were only two men in a class filled with women. And he decided he might enjoy cutting hair.
The odds worked for him and have continued to do so, all the way until today when he will walk out of his City Market salon and lock the door of his salon for the last time.
Gamboian has been in the beauty business in Niagara Falls for 60 years. For the past 22, he's been in the City Market shop, before that he was 35 years on Pine Avenue. For the past three years, he's shared his shop with an old friend from beauty school, John Gravanti. Both men will be retiring today.
Talking about retirement, Gamboian was asked what he remembers most about his time in the salon. To describe how connected he was to so many through the years, he spoke of one customer, Debbie Simpson of Lewiston, who first came to him when she was 11. He did her hair for her prom and for her wedding. When she had daughters, he cut their hair.
Simpson said Gamboian was "very special," when she was reached by phone on Thursday. "My daughters are very sad they have to give him up, but they are very happy for him," she added.
At Michael's Coiffeures on Thursday, Marsha Piccirillo of Niagara Falls was in Michael's chair, getting a trim of her chin-length dark hair. "We're going to miss him so much," she said of her long-time friend and stylist.
In another chair, Donna Tracy of Niagara Falls was getting her last cut from Gravanti, who she's been coming to for years. Sharing stories, she pointed out that Gravanti was in the same barracks as Elvis Presley when he was in the Army. How did he like Elvis he was asked? Gravanti shrugged and noted with a wry smile, "I wasn't into that kind of music. I liked jazz." He did warm up to the superstar, he said, when he noticed all the girls coming around the base.
Memories aside, both men said they are looking forward to spending more time with their families. But at Michael's Coiffeures, the word "family" includes so many of the customers, Gamboian said.
He expressed gratitude to his many loyal clients, most of whom have stuck with him through the decades. "You know their whole lives. You help raise their kids," he explained, his voice breaking with emotion. "I just want to thank all my customers."
"I've been very lucky," he added.
Michael's wife of 52 years, Marlene, knows her husband loves his job, but she's happy to have him put down his scissors. "I think it's wonderful. It's our time now," she said. "He's one in a million so I'll be lucky to have him home with me."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.