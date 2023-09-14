The Niagara County Industrial Development Agency approved tax incentives for a Buffalo developer to purchase and rehabilitate a Niagara Falls complex into affordable housing.
MHT Holdings is set to acquire Silver Lake Properties at 8235 and 8305 Buffalo Ave., adding to the properties and projects it already operates.
The Silver Lake properties would receive a combined $1.25 million, $1.06 million property tax exemption, a $157,600 sales tax exemption, and a $37,950 mortgage recording tax exemption. The 60 units were built between 1956 and 1958 totaling 16,288 square feet. Project documents originally listed the purchase cost at $14.5 million.
Rehab work include appliance, fixture, HVAC and routine maintenance. Work is anticipated to start in October and take two years to complete, with current residents not being displaced.
Developer Mark Trammell has been involved in affordable housing projects in Erie County, including Section 8 housing. He plans to acquire further units in the Town of Tonawanda and the Village of Kenmore.
The other MHT Holdings project, Brookside Commons at 6127 North Witham Drive in the Town of Niagara, was tabled for the IDA’s October meeting to bring four new IDA board members up to speed and address concerns.
The developers are looking for a $463,013 property tax exemption, a $39,400 sales tax exemption, and a $1,988 mortgage recording tax exemption. The 15 units built in 1969 would receive the same rehabilitation, document says the purchase cost would be $3.6 million.
At a public hearing that took place on Aug. 30 at Niagara town hall, several town officials voiced their concerns about the properties being turned to lower-income housing and stating that the housing development should not qualify for PILOT benefits.
Town Supervisor Lee Wallace spoke out against the project as well.
“I really have a hard time believing that my town board would ever support something like this,” Wallace said. “I really think there will be gigantic opposition.”
Trammell said he did not want to change the population living at the property.
“I see this as an opportunity to help,” Trammell said. “I believe in affordable housing. That’s all it means. Why pay more than you have to?”
