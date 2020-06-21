BUFFALO — The Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority has announced that it will resume fare collection and front-door boarding on all transit services, including buses, rail and our paratransit vehicles beginning June 29.
At the end of March, NFTA suspended fare collection payment and required riders to board through the rear-doors to support social distancing between operators and customers.
Enhanced safety measures, which include protective driver barriers have been installed on all buses, and will provide a shield between operators and passengers, making fare collection possible while minimizing contact. Riders are also encouraged to use the Token Transit contactless mobile ticketing app.
The authority also said riders would be required to wear a face covering on all vehicles and in stations.
All vehicles will be intensively cleaned and disinfected daily. NFTA is also asking riders not to ride if they are sick
Riders will be asked to maintain six feet of social distance at bus stops, and aboard the bus and rail when possible.
If there are too many people at a bus stop, to avoid overcrowding, operators will be able to call into dispatch to deploy another vehicle to the affected route.
