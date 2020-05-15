While the Falls hospitality industry struggles with the impact of the novel coronavirus pandemic and NY on PAUSE restrictions, at least one major new hotel development project remains on track.
Merani Hotel Group says it is moving ahead with plans for an 83-room Holiday Inn Express Hotel, paired with 20 market-rate apartments and two retail spaces on a plot of land encompassing 402 and 430 Buffalo Ave.
“It’s been delayed a little bit,” said Michael Marsh, Merani Hotel Group’s vice president of operations. “We’re working with our architect and civil engineer to get everything completed with the city.”
The project has evolved from an earlier proposal to place a 39-unit apartment building with three retail spaces on the land that was once the headquarters for Nabisco Shredded Wheat. The Merani project would replicate the look for the cereal maker’s former offices.
“We’re constructing an almost replica of the Shredded Wheat Building,” Marsh told a Falls Planning Board meeting in January.
Marsh said the company’s architect and civil engineer were hoping to have updated plans submitted to city planners by next week. He noted that financial incentives from USA Niagara Development were already in place for the project.
“We’re hopeful we can get going by this summer,” Marsh said.
According to Merani, the cost of the project has doubled since its inception and is currently valued at $22.5 million.
Marsh said that while the hotel group is focusing on getting its current hotel properties in the Falls “back to normal”, that would have no impact on the Holiday Inn Express project.
“That is moving on an entirely separate track,” he said.
As for the group’s other hotels, March said plans were being put in place “for opening and making sure everything is safe for the guests and our employees.”
